IPL 2023: 5 times RR star Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma rocked with trendy outfits (SEXY PICTURES)

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal is back to Rajasthan Royals' duties, as the former champion is off to a winning start. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, supports her man and his team with fashionable styles.

Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back with former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), participating in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), with his side off to a winning start, besting fellow former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home. In the meantime, Chahal's dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is back to supporting her man and RR.

While Dhanashree was nowhere to be seen with Chahal during his recent cricketing stints with Team India, contrary to earlier, with many wondering if all is well between the two, she laid it all to rest by sharing an image from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad during RR's match against SRH, where she is seen donning a trendy pink dress.

