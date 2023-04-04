Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 5 times RR star Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma rocked with trendy outfits (SEXY PICTURES)

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal is back to Rajasthan Royals' duties, as the former champion is off to a winning start. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, supports her man and his team with fashionable styles.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back with former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), participating in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), with his side off to a winning start, besting fellow former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home. In the meantime, Chahal's dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is back to supporting her man and RR.

    While Dhanashree was nowhere to be seen with Chahal during his recent cricketing stints with Team India, contrary to earlier, with many wondering if all is well between the two, she laid it all to rest by sharing an image from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad during RR's match against SRH, where she is seen donning a trendy pink dress.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    As for Dhanashree's past photos from matchdays, they have always been laudable. In her only Team India outing earlier this year during a Twenty20 International (T20I), she sported a simple corporate-style look, wearing a light pink mini-top and white trousers with a light purple overcoat.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Last year, when India toured New Zealand, Dhanashree accompanied Chahal to the Tasmanian nation. During a game in Wellington, she wore something similar to the one above, with a black top, white trousers, and a black overcoat, giving her a stylish look.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    When India toured England last year for limited-overs contests, Dhanashree did not back down from accompanying Chahal. At the same time, during a tie at The Oval in London, she donned another similar corporate outfit to the ones above but indeed looked gorgeous.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Dhashree also was with Chahal during India's short T20I tour of Ireland. In Dublin, she sported another similar stylish outfit, whereas wearing the Team India winter jacket gave her a trendy look.

