Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY PICTURES: Check out Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's different moods in her trendy styles

    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal is back with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2023 duties. However, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, is nowhere to be seen accompanying him but is indeed posting her pictures on Instagram as we present her moods and styles.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the camp of the former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) to participate in the ongoing 16th season of the most significant franchise Twenty20 (T20) event. However, what has been notable is that his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is nowhere to be seen, having accompanied him for the last three seasons.

    Nevertheless, Dhanashree has been posting her pictures on Instagram of late. While she was previously in Dubai earlier on a solo trip, she had gone to the Maldives two months back with Chahal. As for her most recent click, she is seen at a restaurant, as she sports a cap on her head, wearing a black dress, and looking all simple.

    ALSO READ: 'Fierce and Fire' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's latest SEXY fashion styles are worth cherishing

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    In another former photo of hers, Dhanashree is seen in another restaurant, where a short orange dress. Still, she sends out soothing vibes of vacation, especially with the summer approaching.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Speaking of summers, Dhanashree's beach looks are hard to be ignored, as this one happens to be from Sydney, where she dons a light beach top, a perfect fit to spend summers on the beaches.

    ALSO WATCH: SEXY VIDEO - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, has enchanting time in Dubai

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Care to be simple during summers, a look at this image of Dhanashree is the perfect example of looking beautiful with the least amount of make-up.

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Another simple presentation of herself by Dhanashree, similar to the one above, and hardly needs any definition.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch

    Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth RBA

    Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth

    Hindi cinema lacks values and ethics' claims Kajal Aggarwal; here's what she said about South film industry RBA

    'Hindi cinema lacks values and ethics' claims Kajal Aggarwal; also know what she said about South industry

    Who is Nayanjyoti Saikia? Meet MasterChef India 7 winner and her plans with prize money RBA

    Who is Nayanjyoti Saikia? Meet MasterChef India 7 winner and his plans with prize money

    Why is Urfi Javed sorry? Actress says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi" RBA

    Why is Urfi Javed sorry? Actress says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi"

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch

    Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth RBA

    Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth

    At least 10 states may have more heatwave days from April to June: IMD

    At least 10 states may have more heatwave days from April to June: IMD

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song, steamy dance moves go viral RBA

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song, steamy dance moves go viral

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group anr

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon