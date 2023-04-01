SEXY PICTURES: Check out Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's different moods in her trendy styles

Yuzvendra Chahal is back with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2023 duties. However, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, is nowhere to be seen accompanying him but is indeed posting her pictures on Instagram as we present her moods and styles.

Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the camp of the former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) to participate in the ongoing 16th season of the most significant franchise Twenty20 (T20) event. However, what has been notable is that his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is nowhere to be seen, having accompanied him for the last three seasons.

Nevertheless, Dhanashree has been posting her pictures on Instagram of late. While she was previously in Dubai earlier on a solo trip, she had gone to the Maldives two months back with Chahal. As for her most recent click, she is seen at a restaurant, as she sports a cap on her head, wearing a black dress, and looking all simple.

