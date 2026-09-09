SRK's reading list is surprisingly varied. From Douglas Adams and J.K. Rowling to screenwriting books and contemporary fiction, these five titles stand out from the books he has publicly discussed over the years.

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy - Douglas Adams

Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy is one of the books most consistently associated with Shah Rukh Khan's reading list.

The science-fiction comedy follows Arthur Dent through an absurd intergalactic adventure, combining humour, philosophy and an intentionally chaotic view of the universe.

SRK has mentioned Douglas Adams among his favourite writers, and the book has appeared repeatedly in lists of titles associated with his reading interests.

The choice is also quite fitting for someone known for his quick wit and famously unpredictable sense of humour.

The Harry Potter Series - J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter also features prominently in accounts of SRK's reading habits.

In a 2009 interview, he said he would pick up Harry Potter books for his children. Other compilations of his reading interests have also listed the series among the books associated with him.

For a father of three, the connection is particularly easy to understand.

But SRK's relationship with children's literature goes beyond Harry Potter. He has also spoken warmly about authors such as Roald Dahl and Eoin Colfer.

Artemis Fowl Series - Eoin Colfer

The Artemis Fowl books are another unusual entry in the superstar's reading world.

The fantasy-adventure series centres on the highly intelligent young criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl and his encounters with a hidden fairy civilisation.

SRK specifically mentioned Artemis Fowl when discussing the books he enjoyed, making it one of the more distinctive titles connected to his reading list.

It also shows that his reading choices aren't confined to conventional adult literary fiction.

The Da Vinci Code - Dan Brown

Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code is another book Shah Rukh Khan has discussed publicly.

In a 2009 interview, SRK said he liked what Dan Brown wrote and noted that the books also helped him understand aspects of the religious subjects they explored.

He had also mentioned The Da Vinci Code while talking about his reading preferences, alongside Douglas Adams and Artemis Fowl.

The thriller's mixture of puzzles, history, religion and conspiracy makes it an understandable choice for someone who enjoys moving between completely different subjects.

Save The Cat - Blake Snyder

This one is particularly interesting because it connects directly to SRK's profession.

In a 2024 video shared by Liberty Books, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Blake Snyder's Save the Cat series, which focuses on screenplay writing. He recommended the series to people interested in becoming writers.

For an actor who has spent decades working around scripts, directors and storytellers, this is perhaps one of the most revealing books associated with his library.

It suggests that his interest in books isn't just about escaping into fictional worlds. Some books also feed directly into the craft of storytelling.

From Harry Potter To Screenwriting Guides

What makes SRK's reading list interesting is the complete lack of a predictable pattern.

One moment, it is Harry Potter or Artemis Fowl. Another, it is Dan Brown. Then there are books about screenwriting, business and personalities.

In 2009, he spoke about picking up books from bestseller lists while travelling and mentioned Malcolm Gladwell's Outliers among the books he had encountered. He also said he was interested in knowing not only what people write, but what people are reading.

For SRK, reading appears to be as much about understanding people and ideas as it is about finishing books.

He Once Carried Bags Full Of Books While Travelling. There is an especially charming detail about SRK's relationship with books.

He once said that when he was in London or America, he would visit bookstores, get a coffee and browse for hours. He would then return home with a bag full of books.

In another interview, he described books as essentially the only shopping he really did and said that he carried books with him wherever he travelled. He also spoke about eventually reading more on Kindle and iPad.

For someone whose lifestyle is often associated with luxury cars, designer clothes and international travel, books being his preferred shopping indulgence is an unexpectedly relatable detail.

His Library Is More Than A Display Of Books

There is, however, an amusing contradiction in SRK's description of his library.

While calling it his favourite room, he also admitted that it had been a long time since he had read many of the books sitting there. He joked that the shelves nevertheless made the room feel "intellectual and smart".

That honesty makes the story more interesting.

Celebrity homes are often presented as impossibly perfect spaces. SRK's library, at least from his own description, sounds more human: books accumulated over years, some read, some unfinished and others perhaps waiting for the right moment.

A Quiet Corner In The Middle Of The Shah Rukh Khan Universe

Architectural Digest's recent look at Mannat describes Shah Rukh's study as a largely wood-panelled space, with one wall dedicated to books and another displaying his trophies. It is noticeably more restrained than some of the home's more theatrical areas.