The first poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's 'Udta Teer' is out. The comedy-action film by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment is set to release on October 9, 2026, and carries the tagline 'Deshbhakti toh yaad hai...par desh nahi'.

The first poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Udta Teer' has been released, with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment announcing that the comedy-action film will hit cinemas on October 9, 2026. The makers shared the official update along with the new poster on Instagram. The poster carries the tagline, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai...par desh nahi" (Patriotism is remembered... but not the country). https://www.instagram.com/p/DdDg3dkouJF/

'Udta Teer' Cast and Crew

The announcement promises a mix of chaos, confusion and action, with the makers highlighting that there is officially "one month to go" before the film arrives in theatres. 'Udta Teer' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is directed and written by Aakash Kaushik.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, with Raunaq Bajaj serving as co-producer. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sony Music India is the music partner for the film.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, 'Udta Teer' is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 9, 2026.