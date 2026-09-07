When Actors Became Producers: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Alia Bhatt and More Expanding Their Creative Footprint. Keep scrolling to know more!

The Hindi film industry is witnessing a growing shift, with actors moving beyond the performance space to taking charge of the stories they want to tell. From building production houses to backing unconventional narratives and nurturing new talent, several leading stars have turned producer, adding another dimension to their already impressive careers.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has produced various successful films like Om Shanti Om, Ra.One and Chennai Express to Dear Zindagi, the Red Chillies Entertainment banner has backed both major entertainers and distinctive stories, while also expanding into VFX and distribution.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has long combined his celebrated acting career, from Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par to Dangal, with production. Aamir Khan Productions has backed landmark films including Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, Laapataa Ladies and Sitaare Zameen Par.

R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan also stepped into production with Tricolor Films, producing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect & co-producing Saala Khadoos alongside Rajkumar Hirani Productions. His journey from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Rang De Basanti reflects his evolution across acting and filmmaking.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey known for his national award winning performance in 12th Fail & giving acclaimed performances in Haseen Dillruba, Sector 36 & Musafir Cafe, recently entered production with his banner Homemade Stories. Its first project was Musafir Cafe, which has received alot of love from the audience who are eagerly awaiting season 2 of the series.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon who was last seen in Cocktail 2, launched Blue Butterfly Films, making her production debut with the thriller Do Patti, which she also starred in alongside Kajol.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt established Eternal Sunshine Productions, expanding her creative vision with Darlings and later backing Jigra which she also starred in alongside Vedang Raina.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra launched Purple Pebble Pictures to champion regional and emerging stories. The banner backed acclaimed projects including Marathi film Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, Paani and The Sky Is Pink.