The first ones to welcome visitors into Mouni Roy's home are her adorable dogs, Arthur and Theo. The two playful puppies immediately added warmth to Farah Khan and Dilip's visit, making the luxurious home feel instantly more welcoming.

The living room follows a calming beige colour palette, with a plush sofa taking centre stage. Carefully selected artwork and statement centre tables add character to the space. Rather than filling every corner with decor, Mouni appears to have kept the styling simple and elegant, allowing a few standout pieces to do the talking.

Large windows flood the room with natural light and offer stunning views of Mumbai's skyline. During the home tour, Farah Khan also pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan's terrace could be seen from the huge windows.

The dining area, located opposite the living room, follows the same sophisticated design language. A striking black stone dining table sits beneath an elegant chandelier, creating a seamless transition between the two spaces.