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Inside PHOTOS of Mouni Roy's Luxurious 4BHK Mumbai Apartment With Stunning City Views, Elegant Decor
Mouni Roy recently welcomed Farah Khan, her cook, Dilip, into her Mumbai home, giving viewers closer look at stylish space she has carefully made her own. Featured in Farah Khan's latest YouTube vlog, the house is an epitome of luxury
A Warm And Elegant Living Room With Stunning Mumbai Views
The first ones to welcome visitors into Mouni Roy's home are her adorable dogs, Arthur and Theo. The two playful puppies immediately added warmth to Farah Khan and Dilip's visit, making the luxurious home feel instantly more welcoming.
The living room follows a calming beige colour palette, with a plush sofa taking centre stage. Carefully selected artwork and statement centre tables add character to the space. Rather than filling every corner with decor, Mouni appears to have kept the styling simple and elegant, allowing a few standout pieces to do the talking.
Large windows flood the room with natural light and offer stunning views of Mumbai's skyline. During the home tour, Farah Khan also pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan's terrace could be seen from the huge windows.
The dining area, located opposite the living room, follows the same sophisticated design language. A striking black stone dining table sits beneath an elegant chandelier, creating a seamless transition between the two spaces.
Books, Memories And A Unique Temple-Cum-Office
While the main areas of Mouni's home are stylish and luxurious, some of its most interesting corners are the ones that reveal her personal side.
The hallway has been turned into a meaningful space with bookshelves filled with some of Mouni's favourite reads. Another eye-catching feature is a portrait of the actress created using tiny photographs of her friends. The artwork brings a personal touch to the otherwise sleek interiors and transforms the passageway into a space filled with memories.
One of the most unique areas in the apartment is Mouni's temple-cum-office. The room has been thoughtfully divided into two sections. One side is dedicated to prayer and features idols, while the other functions as a comfortable workspace with a sofa, desk and television.
The unusual combination of a spiritual corner and work area makes this one of the most distinctive spaces in the house.
Mouni Roy's Mumbai Home Is Luxurious Yet Personal
A Stylish Blue-And-White Kitchen Adds A Pop Of Colour
While neutral shades dominate the living and dining areas, Mouni Roy's kitchen brings a refreshing burst of colour.
Designed in blue and white, the kitchen features sleek modular cabinets and a clean, contemporary layout. The organised design gives the space a stylish appearance while ensuring it remains practical for everyday use.
A double-door refrigerator adds to the kitchen's functionality, while the pantry has been cleverly tucked away behind the cabinetry. The smart storage solutions help keep the space neat and clutter-free while making the most of the available area.
What makes Mouni Roy's 4BHK Mumbai apartment particularly appealing is that, despite its luxurious interiors and statement decor, it does not feel overdone. The home has a warm, lived-in quality that makes it feel personal and inviting.
From books and photographs of friends to her beloved dogs and peaceful prayer corner, Mouni's home reflects both her glamorous lifestyle and the things that matter to her personally. The result is an elegant space that feels luxurious without losing its warmth.
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