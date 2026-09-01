Actor Jameela Jamil opened up about feeling 'so exhausted' the day after undergoing treatment for an anaphylactic reaction. The 'Good Place' star said her heart was fluttering, she felt sick, and had fallen asleep around eight times in one day.

Actor Jameela Jamil has opened up about her feelings after suffering an anaphylactic reaction and the treatment she received for it. In an Instagram post, Jameela said she has been feeling extremely exhausted the day after undergoing anaphylaxis treatment. She wrote, "The day after the anaphylaxis and the treatment for it, I'm so exhausted. My heart is fluttering and I feel sick."

Jameela further revealed that she had fallen asleep around eight times during the day, adding that she had never experienced anything like this before. "I have fallen asleep about 8 times today. What is this? I'm sure it's normal but I haven't experienced anything like it. It feels cardiovascular. Anyone else had this?" she added.

What is Anaphylaxis?

As per WHO, Anaphylaxis is an "acute allergic reaction with multisystem involvement that can present as, or rapidly progress to, a life-threatening reaction. It may occur following exposure to a variety of allergen triggers including food, insect venom, drugs and vaccines."

Jameela is best known for playing the role of Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC comedy series 'The Good Place'. (ANI)