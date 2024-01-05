Is Ileana D'cruz married to Micheal Dolan? Here's what actress said when asked about her marital status

Ileana D'Cruz shared insights into motherhood, postpartum depression, and her move to the US with partner Michael Dolan and son Koa. Expressing gratitude for support, she playfully kept her marital status private, citing a desire for a hint of mystery

Ileana D'Cruz recently opened up about her partner Michael Dolan and their son Koa Phoenix Dolan in a candid interview. The actress, who welcomed her first child last year, revealed that she has now relocated to the United States with her baby to live with Michael. Ileana expressed gratitude for Michael's constant care and support, acknowledging him as an "amazing partner."

Ileana shared her experience with postpartum depression, emphasizing its challenging nature for new mothers. She credited her strong support system at home and a team of doctors for helping her navigate through it. Reflecting on the intense emotions that come with motherhood, she disclosed a moment of vulnerability, saying, “I remember I was in my room, and I started crying. My partner asked me what was wrong, and I told him, ‘I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him.’”

Despite the hardships, Ileana expressed ongoing gratitude for Michael, stating, “I am thankful that Mike (Michael Dolan) is such an amazing partner.” However, she chose not to disclose whether she and Michael tied the knot in May 2023. When questioned about their marital status, she playfully responded, “It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right?” The Barfi actor also noted that she is still contemplating how much she wants to share about her relationship with Michael, emphasizing the importance of maintaining privacy. She explained, “It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship. I didn’t like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family.”