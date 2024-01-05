Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is Ileana D'cruz married to Micheal Dolan? Here's what actress said when asked about her marital status

    Ileana D'Cruz shared insights into motherhood, postpartum depression, and her move to the US with partner Michael Dolan and son Koa. Expressing gratitude for support, she playfully kept her marital status private, citing a desire for a hint of mystery

    Is Ileana D'cruz married to Micheal Dolan? Here's what actress said when asked about her marital status ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Ileana D'Cruz recently opened up about her partner Michael Dolan and their son Koa Phoenix Dolan in a candid interview. The actress, who welcomed her first child last year, revealed that she has now relocated to the United States with her baby to live with Michael. Ileana expressed gratitude for Michael's constant care and support, acknowledging him as an "amazing partner."

    Ileana shared her experience with postpartum depression, emphasizing its challenging nature for new mothers. She credited her strong support system at home and a team of doctors for helping her navigate through it. Reflecting on the intense emotions that come with motherhood, she disclosed a moment of vulnerability, saying, “I remember I was in my room, and I started crying. My partner asked me what was wrong, and I told him, ‘I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him.’”

    ALSO READ: Imran Khan attends Ira's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington; ex-wife Avantika Malik skips event

    Despite the hardships, Ileana expressed ongoing gratitude for Michael, stating, “I am thankful that Mike (Michael Dolan) is such an amazing partner.” However, she chose not to disclose whether she and Michael tied the knot in May 2023. When questioned about their marital status, she playfully responded, “It is nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right?” The Barfi actor also noted that she is still contemplating how much she wants to share about her relationship with Michael, emphasizing the importance of maintaining privacy. She explained, “It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship. I didn’t like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family.”

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here what 'KGF' actor Yash will do on his birthday RBA

    Here's what 'KGF' actor Yash will do on his birthday

    Imran Khan attends Ira's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington; ex-wife Avantika Malik skips event ATG

    Imran Khan attends Ira's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington; ex-wife Avantika Malik skips event

    Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie lead with maximum nods; read full list of nominations RBA

    Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie lead with maximum nods; read full list of nominations

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Aamir Khan's friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to attend RBA

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Aamir Khan's friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to attend

    Who was Glynis Johns? 'Mary Poppins' actor dies at 100 RBA

    Who was Glynis Johns? 'Mary Poppins' actor dies at 100

    Recent Stories

    Here what 'KGF' actor Yash will do on his birthday RBA

    Here's what 'KGF' actor Yash will do on his birthday

    Bengaluru Police arrest call centre manager over alleged rape of female colleague vkp

    Bengaluru Police arrest call centre manager over alleged rape of female colleague

    Imran Khan attends Ira's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington; ex-wife Avantika Malik skips event ATG

    Imran Khan attends Ira's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington; ex-wife Avantika Malik skips event

    Karnataka reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 298 new cases in a single day; check details vkp

    Karnataka reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 298 new cases in last 24 hours; check details

    Dattapeeth case reopened after Karasevak Srikanth Poojary arrest: K'taka CM SIddaramaiah issues clarification vkp

    Dattapeeth case reopened after Karasevak Srikanth Poojary arrest: K'taka CM SIddaramaiah issues clarification

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon