Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Karan Wahi shares a heartfelt post about his friendship with co-star Avinash Mishra, calling him a 'mad boy'. Wahi has been a standout performer, tackling challenging stunts on the popular reality show.

Karan Wahi's Bromance with Avinash Mishra

During his third stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Karan Wahi has formed close bonds with several of his fellow contestants. Among them, his friendship with actor Avinash Mishra has particularly stood out. Karan recently gave fans a glimpse of their bromance through his latest Instagram post. Flaunting their camaraderie, the 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor said he was glad to have "met" Avinash, calling him a "mad boy."

"Sometimes in LIFE u meet people who you Get Along from the word Go..They Mirror you They Surprise you They Push you To Do Better They Teach you And At Times They Listen To You These are YOUR PEOPLE for Life Glad i met this Mad BOY on a show which has given me people i will cherish for life ... He Reminds me sooo much of myself when I was his Age Love u mere bhai May the world be your playground," Karan wrote. He also shared a few pictures with Avinash.

Wahi's Performance and Personal Growth on KKK 15

Wahi has been one of the standout performers on the show, leaving fans impressed and pleasantly surprised with the way he has tackled and aced even the most challenging stunts.

Wahi has also shared glimpses of the physical challenges he has faced during his time on the show. He earlier posted pictures showing marks on his body after taking part in a rubber bullet stunt.

Calling 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' his favourite show, Wahi said the experience has also helped him discover a different side of himself. "Khatro ke khiladi is by far my fav show. Not because I am a DareDevil or I like Adventure. I am scared of everything that the show makes you do. But I love it because it teaches me things about myself I never thought I had in me," the actor wrote on Instagram.