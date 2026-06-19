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Inside PHOTOS Of Cocktail 2 Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s Beautiful Coorg Mansion Worth Crores
Rashmika Mandanna’s luxurious lifestyle has always grabbed attention. From her stunning Coorg mansion to its beautiful interiors, here’s a look inside the Cocktail 2 actress’ dream home, property cost and elegant living space.
Rashmika Mandanna has built a successful career in South Indian cinema and Bollywood, and her luxurious homes reflect her journey from a small-town girl to one of India’s most popular actresses. Among her properties, her Coorg home in Karnataka is one of the most talked-about residences, surrounded by greenery and offering a peaceful lifestyle away from the busy film world.
The actress’ Coorg residence is reportedly located in the Virajpet region and is known for its spacious design, traditional charm and modern facilities. Reports suggest the villa-style home is valued around ₹8 crore, although the exact property price has not been officially confirmed by Rashmika. The house blends luxury with nature, featuring a beautiful outdoor area, plants, open spaces and a calm environment.
Inside Rashmika Mandanna’s house, the interiors are said to follow a simple yet elegant theme. The living room reportedly includes comfortable seating, wooden elements, warm lighting and decorative pieces that give the space a homely feel. Large windows and natural light add to the peaceful vibe, while indoor plants bring a fresh and natural touch to the interiors.
The home also reflects Rashmika’s love for comfort and privacy. The property features a spacious lawn, a relaxing balcony area, stylish dining space and personal corners designed for downtime with family and pets. Unlike many celebrity homes that focus only on glamour, her Coorg residence is known for its nature-inspired and comfortable design.
Apart from her Coorg home, reports claim Rashmika also has properties connected to cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Goa, making her real estate portfolio spread across different locations. Her homes represent both her professional growth and her connection with her roots, with the Coorg house remaining one of her most special properties.
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