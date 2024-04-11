Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 most expensive handbags owned by Kangana Ranaut, from Chloe to Hermes Birkin

    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actresses in Indian film cinema and is known for her classy looks.

    article_image1

    Apart from making headlines for her controversial statements, she makes news for her expensive and luxurious handbag collection.

    article_image2

    Prada

    Kangana's classic black leather bag from Italian luxury fashion house Prada costs more than Rs. 2 lakh.  

    article_image3

    Hermes Birkin

    Kangana's Hermes Birkin tote bag is available in three different colors: beige, brown, and black! This one is priced at a hefty Rs 15 lakh.

    article_image4

    Chloé

    The 'Fashion' actress owns an all-white C crossbody bag from the French luxury fashion company Chloé, which costs $1782 about Rs. 1 lakh.

    article_image5

    Blue Dior Oblique Embroidered Dior Book Tote

    The Blue Dior Oblique Embroidered Dior Book Tote costs $2,750, which is nearly equivalent to Rs. 2 lakh. 

    article_image6

    Coach

    The diva has yet another statement piece from the American brand Coach with a price tag of $347.50, or approximately Rs. 26,000.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Geethanjali Malli Vachindi REVIEW: Is Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy's comedy-horror worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Geethanjali Malli Vachindi REVIEW: Is Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy's comedy-horror worth your time? Read THIS

    Jai Ganesh Movie Review: Is Unni Mukundan starrer worth your time? Check rkn

    Jai Ganesh Movie Review: Is Unni Mukundan starrer worth your time? Check

    Salman Khan's Eid gift to fans, announces new film 'Sikandar' with director AR Murugadoss RKK

    Salman Khan's Eid gift to fans, announces new film 'Sikandar' with director AR Murugadoss

    'Maidaan' makers react to claims on film's plagiarism, 'Without an opportunity of being heard..' RKK

    'Maidaan' makers react to claims on film's plagiarism, 'Without an opportunity of being heard..'

    Love Guru REVIEW: Is Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Love Guru REVIEW: Is Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha

    BREAKING: Delhi Liquor excise policy scam: CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha

    UPSET over Solar eclipse, US-based astrology influencer KILLS partner, throws kids out of car-report RBA

    'UPSET' over Solar eclipse, US-based astrology influencer KILLS partner, throws kids out of car-report

    PHOTOS emerge of terrorist eliminated in Pulwama encounter

    PHOTOS emerge of terrorist eliminated in Pulwama encounter

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 seats where only Muslim candidates have won till date gcw

    LS Polls 2024: 5 seats where only Muslim candidates have won till date

    Im not perfect Malaysian beauty queen after losing crown over 'wild' Thailand holiday video snt

    'I'm not perfect': Malaysian beauty queen after losing crown over 'wild' Thailand holiday video

    Recent Videos

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon