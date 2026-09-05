Salman Khan was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 20 in a cowboy look. He initially appeared upset with photographers for not maintaining proper distance but later posed with them. The reality show is set to premiere on September 6.

Superstar Salman Khan was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 20 and posed for the paps in his unique cowboy look. However, during the session, the actor appeared to be upset with the photographers for not maintaining a proper distance.

Salman Khan Kicks Off Bigg Boss 20 Shoot

The Bigg Boss fever is set to grip India from September 6. Ahead of its premiere this weekend, Salman Khan was spotted on the set of the show to kickstart the shoot of Bigg Boss 20. The actor posed for paps in his unique cowboy look, wearing denim jeans, a blue T-shirt, a hat and a vest.

During the session, actor Salman was seen posing for the paparazzi while instructing them to keep a distance from the stage. "Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai (This is not my job, I don’t need to come in front of the camera),” he told the paps.

At the end, however, the actor posed with the paps and also grabbed selfies with them.

The actor Salman Khan also shared his cowboy look from the sets of Bigg Boss 20. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Inside the New Bigg Boss 20 House

Earlier, the makers gave fans a glimpse of the new season’s grand setup, and it is clear that they have introduced several fresh elements to make the house more intriguing than ever. While the familiar Bigg Boss house staples remain, the latest design comes with some unexpected additions that are already grabbing attention.

Among the biggest talking points are Room No 2 and Room No 20, two surprise elements that appear to bring an added layer of mystery to the upcoming season.

Built around the idea of duality, the house invites contestants and viewers alike to look twice, with every space designed to surprise, intrigue and blur the boundaries between reality and imagination.

In major highlights from inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, a giant teapot pours into a couch, turning a familiar kitchen object into an unexpected seating experience, while a magnificent octopus holds chess pieces in its tentacles, bringing together the unpredictability of the ocean with the strategy and calculated moves of the game.

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Details

‘Bigg Boss Season 20’ is all set to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors. (ANI)