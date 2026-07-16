The festive spirit of Janmashtami is gathering momentum across India. Celebrations include 'matki fod' events in Delhi, unique tableaux in Varanasi, children's festivals in Mangaluru, and grand festivities in Mathura, reflecting national devotion.

Vibrant Displays of Devotion Across the Nation

The festive spirit of Janmashtami is gathering momentum across the country, with temples, institutions and communities coming alive in a vibrant display of devotion and celebration ahead of the midnight celebrations.

Across the country, Janmashtami revealed itself in remarkably different shades. For some, Lord Krishna appeared in the form of a child carried through a city street. For others, he came alive through dance, music, tableaux or the breaking of a 'matki'.

In temples, he was worshipped amid flowers, jewellery and prayers; in neighbourhoods, he became part of celebrations shared by children, parents and entire communities. From brightly illuminated temples and elaborate preparations across various institutions embracing the festive fervour, the celebrations offer a vibrant glimpse into the many hues of Janmashtami.

From Mathura to Mangaluru and Delhi to Varanasi, Kerala, the Northeast and coastal Andhra Pradesh, the celebrations reflected the many regional expressions of devotion to Krishna.

Celebrations Across India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also took part in Janmashtami celebrations, joining devotees marking the occasion in Ladwa, Kurukshetra.

Grandeur in Mathura

Mathura witnessed grand-scale celebrations on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with devotees gathering in large numbers from across the country to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The holy city came alive with vibrant decorations, devotional songs, bhajans, and traditional rituals, creating an atmosphere of deep spiritual fervour and joy.

Children's Festival in Mangaluru

At the sacred premises of the Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru, devotional fervour blended with youthful enthusiasm as the 44th National-Level Children's Festival and Sri Krishna Vesha Competition got underway today. Organised by the Kalkura Prathishtana in association with the Kadri Temple management, the day-long event drew thousands of children, parents and devotees from across the region. The sight of children dressed as Lord Krishna added a distinctive charm to the celebrations, with the festival turning devotion into a colourful celebration of childhood and culture.

A Modern Twist in Delhi

The national capital saw the traditional 'Matki Fod' celebration receive a contemporary twist with the Matki Fod League Season 2. Organised on a grand scale, the event combines the age-old tradition associated with Lord Krishna with a modern competitive format, bringing teams and spectators together in an atmosphere of excitement and celebration.

Unique Tableau in Varanasi

In Varanasi, Janmashtami celebrations offered devotees something beyond traditional religious imagery. In the Jaitpura area, a striking tableau featured models of the city's upcoming ropeway and the Vande Bharat Express, alongside replicas of famous temples and landmarks from across India. The display brought together models of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Kanak Bhawan and Dasharath Mahal; Indore's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple; Varanasi's Vishwanath Temple; forts from Jaipur; and temples from South India. Infrastructure such as railways, roads and the ropeway was incorporated into the tableau, creating a visual narrative that juxtaposed India's spiritual heritage with its contemporary development. The display, installed at the home of Shyamsundar Gupta and Krishna Gupta, became a major attraction, drawing a steady stream of devotees and visitors.

Regional Festivities

In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the Hare Krishna Movement announced grand Janmashtami festivities, with prasadam for more than 50,000 devotees. The scale of the event underlined the importance of community participation in the celebration, with devotees gathered for prayers, cultural programmes and devotional activities.

Likewise, a large number of devotees thronged the ISKCON temple in Guwahati to mark Sri Krishna Janmashtami. The celebrations were steeped in prayer and devotion, with devotees offering prayers to Lord Krishna and participating in the festive atmosphere at the temple.

In Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the Namadwaar Prayer Centre combined devotion with a lively street procession. Devotees carried an idol of child Krishna on their heads and took it through the city's major streets. The procession returned to the prayer centre amid fireworks. The celebrations continued with a symbolic cake-cutting by child Krishna, followed by special prayers and the distribution of prasadam among devotees.

In Keralam’s Kottayam, young kids dressed as Krishna and Radha caught attention; a grand Shobha Yathra transformed Kochi’s Ernakulam into a vibrant recreation of 'Ambadi', Krishna's childhood world. Thousands of children from different parts of the city participated, dressed as Radha and the Gopikas. The procession came alive with dance steps, tableaux and traditional percussion performances, creating a spectacular blend of devotion, music and visual colour.

In Imphal, Manipur, thousands of devotees gathered at the ISKCON Temple to celebrate Janmashtami with prayers, bhajans and vibrant festivities. The temple was decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers, while the idol of Lord Krishna was adorned in colourful clothes and jewellery. A special attraction was the presentation of the classical dance form 'Raas Leela', adding a rich cultural dimension to the celebrations.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the streets came alive with little Krishnas and Gopikas as part of the Sree Krishna Jayanthi celebrations organised by Balagokulam. Children dressed in colourful costumes and ornate headgear took part in processions accompanied by musical instruments and bhajan groups. Different phases of Lord Krishna's life were depicted through the children's participation. At 3 pm, processions from 10 centres converged in front of the Palayam Mahaganapathi Temple, transforming the city into a sea of yellow.

At Dwarka's ISKCON Temple, renowned classical dancer Yasmin Singh and her group presented a special dance performance on the occasion.

About the Festival

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)