National Award-winning director Vishnu Mohan teased a major update for his upcoming film with Mohanlal, 'L367'. He shared a poster on Instagram asking fans to 'stay tuned' for a significant reveal on Saturday morning for the new project.

National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan hinted at some huge update regarding his next big project with Mohanlal, tentatively titled 'L367'. Vishnu Mohan shared a poster on his Instagram handle asking fans to "stay tuned" for some major reveal on Saturday at 11:11 am, hinting at something big coming up tomorrow. "#L367 stay tuned!," wrote Vishnu Mohan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Mohan (@vishnumohanstories)

About the Film and Crew

'L367' is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan. Hailing from Malayalam film industry, Vishnu is best known for directing the political drama Meppadiyan (2022), which won the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, with Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer and stars Mohanlal in the lead role.

Mohanlal on L367

Mohanlal announced the movie on the occassion of Republic Day this year. Writing on X, Mohanlal wrote, "With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love, blessings, and good wishes as we begin this beautiful journey together."

The actor was last seen in the lead role in 'Drishyam 3' which was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. (ANI)