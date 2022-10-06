Hot video: Monalisa shows side boob in SEXY revealing backless dress while posing with hubby

Monalisa, who will soon be seen in the bold web series ‘Ratri Ke Tari 2’, shared a BTS video from a photoshoot with actor-husband Vikraant Singh, wherein she can be seen showing off her side poop. If you have not watched the video yet, check it out here.

Actor Monalisa needs no introduction. From television to Bhojpuri cinema and the Hindi film industry, Monalisa has gained popularity with her work among her fans. Although she has been a part of several South and Hindi films, she rose to fame with the television serial ‘Nazar’ and its sequel. The Bhojpuri actor keeps her fans updated with everything little happening in her life.

She also often shares stunning pictures and behind-the-scene videos from her photoshoots. And one such video was shared by her recently which has taken the internet by storm. Check out the video here.

Monalisa and her husband Vikraant Singh did a photoshoot for a fashion magazine recently. The couple shared a few pictures from the shoot along with a BTS video.

In the video that Monalisa and Vikraant Singh shared on their respective Instagram profiles, the 'Nazar' actor is seen wearing a shimmery rustic golden gown while her husband compliments her in a velvety suit in silver and rose gold tones, paired with black pants.

Monalisa’s halter neck gown has a drop neck cut right in the centre of the cleavage which is giving glimpses of her side boob. The gown also perfectly fits on her voluptuous body.

Meanwhile, Monalisa will be next seen in the web series ‘Ratri Ke Yatri’ Season 2, a teaser of which was posted by her on social media recently. She will be seen in one of the five stories pictured inside a red-light area; her character and its story are considered to be one of the boldest roles she has played so far.

