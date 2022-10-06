Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: 'Bahu Humari Rajni Kant' actor Ridhima Pandit to enter as wild card entry

Actor Ridhima Pandit will soon be entering the Bigg Boss 16 house as the first wild card entry, a source tells exclusively to Asianet Newsable’s Divya Raje Bhonsale. Here is everything you need to know about the Ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant.

Image: Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

What is a Bigg Boss season without a wild card entry? With the show’s premiere last week, the 16th season of Salman Khan’s reality TV show is already grabbing all the headlines. From controversies to fights, drama and some emotional moments, the latest season has been offering the audience all the right elements of entertainment. However, the audience has eagerly been waiting to see who will appear as the show’s first wild card entry and when. If you too have been wondering the same, then we got you the answers for it.

Image: Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

Asianet Newsable has exclusively learnt that actor Ridhima Pandit will be the first wild card entry inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. A source told this reporter, “Ridhima will soon be entering the house as a wild card entry. But she will enter the house sometime after Diwali.” ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan tries to instigate Shiv Thakare; latter's response will melt your heart

Image: Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

For the unversed, Ridhima Pandit is a former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. She was evicted within four weeks of her stay inside the house. She was reportedly unhappy with her eviction. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Was Abdu Rozik stealing groceries inside the house? Here’s the truth

Image: Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

Ridhima Pandit rose to fame with the television show ‘Bahu Humari Rajni Kant’ which marked her debut in the entertainment world. She played the character of Sonakshi in the show and became an instant hit with the audience. From there on, Ridhima went on to act in several serials and has become one of the most followed celebrities in the television world on social media.

Image: Ridhima Pandit/Instagram