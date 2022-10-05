Sexy in saree: Mouni Roy looks the ultimate head turner in white

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy is quite the fashionista! Her wardrobe is filled to the brim with gorgeous outfits, reflecting the stylish sartorial choices of the actor. On the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Mouni shared a slew of pictures donning a white saree.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has been blessing our social media feeds with her stylish and elegant sartorial choices. Whether it is about donning gorgeous ethnic wear or slaying the fashion game is a sexy gown, Mouni’s wardrobe has always reflected her fashionista side. The actor has time and again impressed all her fans with her outfits. And once again, Mouni has won our hearts with her latest slew of pictures that she posted on social media on the occasion of Dusshera.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Come festival and you see Mouni Roy bringing out the best of her traditional game. From gorgeous six-yards to salwar suits, shararas, lehengas and more, you name it and Mouni will impress you with her ethnic collection like none other.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    On the festival of Vijayadashmi, Mouni Roy posted a slew of pictures in which she was seen wearing a white saree. With delicate thread embroidery of flowers all over the saree, Mouni paired it with a sleeveless plunge neck blouse.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    Adding more glamour to her look, Mouni Roy opted for a Kundan necklace, sans earrings. She, however, wore gold rings while keeping her look to a minimum in terms of accessories and pieces of jewellery.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    As for the make-up, Mouni Roy defined her eyebrows well, used thick coats of mascara for the lashes and kohl for the eyes, wore a nude lip colour and opted for a light shimmer eye shadow. However, it was the deep maroon sindoor that she applied in her maang that made her look breathtakingly beautiful.

    Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

    On the professional front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’. Mouni shared the screen space with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

