Sexy in saree: Mouni Roy looks the ultimate head turner in white

Mouni Roy is quite the fashionista! Her wardrobe is filled to the brim with gorgeous outfits, reflecting the stylish sartorial choices of the actor. On the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Mouni shared a slew of pictures donning a white saree.

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has been blessing our social media feeds with her stylish and elegant sartorial choices. Whether it is about donning gorgeous ethnic wear or slaying the fashion game is a sexy gown, Mouni’s wardrobe has always reflected her fashionista side. The actor has time and again impressed all her fans with her outfits. And once again, Mouni has won our hearts with her latest slew of pictures that she posted on social media on the occasion of Dusshera.

Come festival and you see Mouni Roy bringing out the best of her traditional game. From gorgeous six-yards to salwar suits, shararas, lehengas and more, you name it and Mouni will impress you with her ethnic collection like none other. ALSO READ: Sexy Video: After Pawan Singh, Namrata Malla now dances with Neeraj Gupta in deep neck blouse

On the festival of Vijayadashmi, Mouni Roy posted a slew of pictures in which she was seen wearing a white saree. With delicate thread embroidery of flowers all over the saree, Mouni paired it with a sleeveless plunge neck blouse. ALSO READ: Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s reception

Adding more glamour to her look, Mouni Roy opted for a Kundan necklace, sans earrings. She, however, wore gold rings while keeping her look to a minimum in terms of accessories and pieces of jewellery.

As for the make-up, Mouni Roy defined her eyebrows well, used thick coats of mascara for the lashes and kohl for the eyes, wore a nude lip colour and opted for a light shimmer eye shadow. However, it was the deep maroon sindoor that she applied in her maang that made her look breathtakingly beautiful.

