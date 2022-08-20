Ameesha Patel’s ‘beach bum’ photos are all about bikinis and cleavage

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel’s Instagram is a reflection of how much she slays fashion with her stunning outfits. However, she also shares pictures and videos of herself in a bikini that more than often takes the internet by storm. Check out of her throwback pictures from her Instagram highlight ‘Beach Bum’.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    The Hindi film industry is filled with actors who are frequent on social media, as a way to keep up with their fans. They often share posts regarding their life – the vacations they take, the food they eat, their workout regimes, and of course, their behind-the-scenes from shoot locations. All this information that they feed their fans with, always keeps their followers intrigued about their favourite star’s life, and always wanting to know more about it. Other than this, there are also times when these actors share some really steamy pictures from their photoshoots, or simply those from their vacations that are capable enough of setting the internet on fire. And when it comes to this, actor Ameesha Patel is one of the front runners!

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Ameesha Patel, with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone, is known for sharing her hot pictures on social media. The actor’s pictures, especially from a beach vacay, are something that her fans really look forward to.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    The ‘Gadar’ actress has several ‘highlights’ on her Instagram profile from her ‘Goa Diaries’ to ‘Mood’, ‘Views’, ‘Zoom’ and more. However, what caught our attention was the ‘Beach Bum’ photo dump that Ameesha Patel shared on her profile.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    In ‘Beach Bum’ highlight stories, Ameesha Patel has shared pictures of herself wearing some of her stunning swimwear collection. In the first picture, the actor is seen in a designer bikini, lying on a stone slab by what looks like a pool. The other picture shows her wearing the same bikini, but in the water, as she is seen splashing it on her face in a seductive manner.

    The third picture that Ameesha Patel has shared in the same series, shows her wearing orange swimwear. In this, she is seductively sitting by the poolside and posing for a picture.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    In the last photograph, Ameesha Patel is once again taking a dip in the pool, showing off her cleavage. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Gadar 2’, where she will once again be sharing the screen space with actor Sunny Deol.

