    It's a boy! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first child

    Actor Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Her son, with her husband Anand Ahuja, was born on Saturday, August 20.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have welcomed their first child together. Sonam gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. The proud and elated parents shared the happy news with their friends and family through a post which was later shared by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on her social media.

    (This is a developing story. More details to follow soon).

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
