(HOT PHOTOS) Akshara Singh to Monalisa-7 popular Bhojpuri actresses that took Internet by storm

Here are seven popular Bhojpuri actresses who have made a mark in the Bhojpuri film industry

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Bhojpuri film industry has a distinct flavour and cultural representation. Bhojpuri cinema continues to amuse and engage audiences, contributing to the rich and diverse terrain of Indian cinema. Many females have contributed significantly to Bhojpuri film. Some well-known actresses include Rani Chatterjee, Amrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh, and Kajal Raghwani.

Image: Monalisa/Instagram

Monalisa: This Bhojpuri actress graduated in Sanskrit from Kolkata University. In addition to Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav's 'Nirahua,' Monalisa has worked with many other Bhojpuri actors.

Image: Rani Chatterjee/Instagram

Rani Chatterjee: She made her Bhojpuri film debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', alongside Manoj Tiwari. She has collaborated with nearly every celebrity in the Bhojpuri film business. Rani Chatterjee attended Tungareshwar Academy High School in Vasai and then graduated from Mumbai University.

Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

Namrata Malla is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Owing to her audacity, she frequently tops the social media realm. Namrata's fans compliment her on her hot and sensual style, acting abilities, and dance routines. The actress often posts photographs and videos of daring nature on her social media platforms. Namrata has once again lit up social media with her hotness.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Amrapali Dubey is another prominent actress in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has gained immense popularity for her roles in various Bhojpuri films and has a huge fan following.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Akshara Singh is a talented actress and singer who has worked in several successful Bhojpuri films. She is known for her strong performances and charismatic screen presence.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Anjana Singh is a popular Bhojpuri actress who has appeared in a wide range of Bhojpuri films. She has garnered praise for her performances and has established herself as a leading actress in the industry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Kajal Raghwani is another talented actress in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has acted in several successful Bhojpuri films and is known for her charming personality and acting prowess.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Priyanka Pandit, also known as Chinki, is a rising star in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has appeared in several Bhojpuri films and has garnered attention for her promising performances