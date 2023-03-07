Holi Party 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan, Shefali Jariwala and others enjoying the festival

Debina Bonnerjee, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and other renowned stars attend Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi event. On the other hand, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar and many others were spotted at Shabana Azmi's Holi party

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ankita Lokhande and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, celebrated Holi with friends and family. The pair held their first Holi party last year and resumed the tradition this year.

Shefali Jariwala with Parag Tyagi attended the AnVi Ki Raas Leela event hosted by Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

Shibani Dandekar and actor Farhan Akhtar at the famous Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai.

Ankita and Vicky walked out in front of the reporters and cameras, smearing colour over each other's faces.

For the party, Ankita and Vicky wore similar outfits. Ankita was dressed in a saree with dangling earrings and sunglasses. On the other hand, Vicky was dressed in a kurta with a white pyjama set.

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee attended the AnVi Ki Raas Leela event hosted by Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta with her family at the famous Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai.

Bollywood singer and music director Anu Malik with her family at the famous Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai.

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at the famous Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai.

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra attended the AnVi Ki Raas Leela event hosted by Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

