Holi Party 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan, Shefali Jariwala and others enjoying the festival
Debina Bonnerjee, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and other renowned stars attend Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi event. On the other hand, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar and many others were spotted at Shabana Azmi's Holi party
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Ankita Lokhande and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, celebrated Holi with friends and family. The pair held their first Holi party last year and resumed the tradition this year.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Shefali Jariwala with Parag Tyagi attended the AnVi Ki Raas Leela event hosted by Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Shibani Dandekar and actor Farhan Akhtar at the famous Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Ankita and Vicky walked out in front of the reporters and cameras, smearing colour over each other's faces.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
For the party, Ankita and Vicky wore similar outfits. Ankita was dressed in a saree with dangling earrings and sunglasses. On the other hand, Vicky was dressed in a kurta with a white pyjama set.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee attended the AnVi Ki Raas Leela event hosted by Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood actress Divya Dutta with her family at the famous Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood singer and music director Anu Malik with her family at the famous Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai.
Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at the famous Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra attended the AnVi Ki Raas Leela event hosted by Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. Also Read: HOLI 2023: AJAY DEVGN, ANANYA PANDAY, SIDHARTH-KIARA, KARTIK AARYAN AND OTHER CELEBS SEND COLOURFUL WISHES
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood celebs Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik pose with policemen for the shutterbugs at the Holi party in Mumbai. Also Read: Holi 2023: 5 popular Bhojpuri dance songs to play during this festival season