RG Kar case: Kolkata doctor rape-murder victim lynched? 24 injury marks suggest so, probe reveals

The victim in the RG Kar case had 24 injury marks on her body. But how did those injuries occur? Was she killed by one person or multiple people? The CBI is looking for answers.

RG Kar Incident

More than a month and a half has passed since the RG Kar incident. But the CBI has not yet been able to identify the killer or the perpetrators of the crime. The post-mortem and forensic reports are incomplete. This is increasing the suspicion within the CBI. So the CBI is yet to say clearly how many people killed the young doctor of RG Kar.

Mob Lynching of RG Kar Victim

According to CBI sources, the victim of RG Kar was lynched. The victim died or was left in a critical condition. Later, a civic volunteer named Sanjay Rai raped her. That's what caused the death. The CBI is proceeding with this theory. Although many places are still unclear.

Missing Link

The CBI has started searching for the missing link in the investigation of the murder and rape of the RG Kar victim. Investigators believe that this will solve the mystery.

24 Marks

According to CBI sources, the body of the RG Kar victim has 24 injury marks. The same has been reported in the post-mortem report. But the post-mortem report is not complete. So there is a problem in solving the mystery.

Mob Lynching Theory

24 injury marks on a girl's body are not few! So the CBI is not ruling out the theory of mob lynching. The initial idea was that the victim was beaten up by one or more people. She was badly beaten.

Thyroid Cartilage Injured

According to CBI sources, the young doctor was repeatedly strangled. As a result, the victim's thyroid cartilage was injured. Blood was coming out of the mouth and nose due to the force.

Bleeding Inside Eyes and Mouth

According to the post-mortem report, the victim had bleeding in her eyes and mouth. That is why the CBI investigators cannot rule out the theory of mob lynching. Because it is not possible for one person to beat like this.

Second Question About Crime Scene

According to CBI sources, the nature of the injuries on the victim's body does not match the nature of the crime scene. If an adult woman is assaulted, the crime scene should be different. But the crime scene suggests that nothing happened there.

Beaten Elsewhere?

According to the information available to the CBI so far, the victim was beaten up elsewhere and left in a critical condition in the seminar hall of the Chest Medicine Department of RG Kar.

Incomplete Post Mortem Report

The post-mortem and forensic reports of the RG Kar victim are incomplete. There are questions about the seizure list. So the CBI is investigating based on the pictures and videos it has received. That is why repeated interrogations are being conducted to clear the air. Those who conducted the post-mortem, seizure list and forensic examination are also being interrogated in phases.

