    Holi 2023: Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Sidharth-Kiara, Kartik Aaryan and other celebs send colourful wishes

    Holi is here, and our favourite Bollywood celebrities, like us, are ready to party. Have a look at how they wished their followers on this special day.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Holi has arrived! Thanks to Bollywood celebs, the festival of colours has covered Instagram in many shades. Greetings have begun coming from all corners of the Hindi film industry. 

    Several celebs, including Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, R. Madhavan, and Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Hema Malini, Ananya Pandey, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, took to social media to express their love and blessings to their fans and followers. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Madhavan, in a selfie video on Twitter he revealed that as shoots have been cancelled due to Holi, he is a “little bored”. While sharing the video, Madhavan tweeted, “Happy Holi to you all. Be safe and respect all.” The video opens with Madhavan saying, “No shoot today, so little bored. But wish you all a very very happy Holi. Have fun.”

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared pictures from their Haldi ceremony to wish everyone. In the caption, they wrote, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours(sic)”

    Karan Johar shared a video with the caption, “Wishing that every shade of colour take over your life with love & success! Happy holi to all from us at Dharma!(sic)”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Kareena and her two boys are seen smiling in images published by the actress on Instagram, drenched in colour from head to toe. In the images, both Taimur and Jeh are clutching pichkaris and evidently enjoying spraying coloured water on others. Kareena added in the caption that she can't wait to take a sleep after the Holi party and that she misses Saif.

    Kajol shared pictures of herself in a beautiful beige saree, as she hoped that “good wins over evil”. Kajol while wishing her fans and followers, wrote, “Holi is the day of colour… It is the day good wins over evil. It is the day we let our inner child out… today let us tell our adult selves also to believe in the goodness of humanity. When we believe it will be so.”

    Sharing a video of his upcoming movie, Ajay Devgn wished all on behalf of the Bholaa team. Dropping the video, Ajay wrote, “Bholaa ki team ki taraf se aap sabhi ko a very happy Holi.”

    Kartik Aaryan is now in Dallas, Texas, enjoying Holi. Kartik shared a handful of photos from his "first" Holi in the United States. When thanking his Instagram family, the actor said that he missed the "Holi chaos" back home in the message. "Holi aur apke ring mein sarabor," the caption stated. From the United States, I wish you everyone a Happy Holi. I'm missing the Holi craziness with my family and friends back home, as well as mama ke hath ki ghujiya."

     

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
