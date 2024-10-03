Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan rejected 'Pushpa'? Says Aamir Khan shouldn't have done 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

    Shah Rukh Khan hosted the 24th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi with Vicky Kaushal where Vicky questioned SRK about a variety of films, including the ambitious 2022 release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, known for his keen wit and charisma, recently showed remarkable hosting abilities at the 24th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi. Co-hosting with Vicky Kaushal, SRK thrilled the crowd and won the Best Actor award for his hit film Jawan. Throughout the ceremony, the two exchanged lively banter that had everyone in stitches. Shah Rukh joked that significant film offers normally come to him first, before being offered to other actors. Vicky used the chance to question him about a variety of films, including the ambitious 2022 release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    When Vicky inquired if that movie had come to him before Aamir, Shah Rukh responded, "Even Aamir Khan shouldn't have done that movie," which sent the audience in stitches. "I love you, Aamir!" he said, making it plain that his remark was meant in fun. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', based on the classic Forrest Gump, received substantial criticism and was a box office disaster, generating only Rs 130 crore against a reported Rs 180 crore budget. Aamir's performance earned mixed reviews, prompting the actor to take a break from acting.

    The debate then went to Sukumar's film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Vicky questioned Shah Rukh if he had turned down the opportunity to be a part of this movie, to which he answered, "Oh my gosh, yaar! You've mentioned something that still aches. I truly wanted to do Pushpa, but I couldn't compete with Allu Arjun sir's swag." This comment elicited cheers and applause.

    Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa garnered him a National Film Award for Best Actor, and fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which will be released on December 6. Along with Arjun, the film will star Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, promising another spectacular edition in the franchise.

