    Holi 2023: 5 popular Bhojpuri dance songs to play during this festival season

    Holi 2023: Here's a compilation of popular Bhojpuri Holi songs by performers like Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Ritesh Pandey to get the party started.

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    We Indians have painted ourselves with multi-coloured passion, vitality, and unrivalled zeal in preparation for Holi. The enthusiasm around the festival of colours has certainly reached new heights. So why not? After all, it celebrates life, joy, familial connections, and intimate relationships. Nowadays, the festival of colours is observed in a few states, including Maharashtra, beginning with Choti Holi, followed by Holika Dahan and ultimately Dhulandi or Rangwali. The holiday will be celebrated in the rest of the country on March 8.

    From vibrant colours and delectable cuisine to reunion with loved ones, Hindus worldwide celebrate the day with pomp and ardour. As a result, no celebration is complete without happy tunes and exhilarating routines on the dance floor. When it comes to dancing and singing, how can you ignore the intensity of Bhojpuri numbers?

    Also Read: Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health

    Teen Rupaya
    Teen Rupaya was written by R.S Pritam and have Ritesh Pandey's voice. The song, whose melody is provided by Ratan Baba, is about having fun during the pretentious Holi festival.

    Hazaar Gaari
    Only by include Bhojpuri movie icon Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav, would the list be complete. Hazaar Gaari, a gorgeous vocal combination of Nirahua and Antra Singh Priyanka, is all about the joy of the festival of colours. Moreover, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's dynamic dances will undoubtedly make you want to shake a leg.

    Hamar Bade Pati
    Also Read: Holi 2023: Know safe ways to celebrate festival of colors with your furry friends

    White White Lehenga
    Pawan Singh, who has been rocking the internet since last year, literally started a trend across the country when he released his tune White White Lehenga. The song is all about odd lyrics and exciting motions. The rhythms of Pawan Singh's song and the sassiness of Smrity Sinha are just what your dance floor needs during the Holi celebrations.

    Babuni Tere Rang Mein
    Pawan Singh has created another piece of craftsmanship. Babuni Tere Rang Mein, written by Dr. Sagar, is composed and performed by Salim-Sulaiman. The video's on-point cooperation between the Indian playback singer and actress Tridha Choudhary will drive you to go on the dance floor. Together with Pawan, the voice of vocalist Sharvi Yadav compels you to hear the song on again.

