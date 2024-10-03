West Bengal Weather Update: Heavy rain forecast in Kolkata due to low pressure during Durga Puja

The festive season of Durga Puja in West Bengal is likely to be dampened by heavy rainfall. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall until Saturday due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Uncomfortable weather in Ashwin

Uncomfortable weather in Ashwin. Sometimes heavy rain, sometimes sultry heat. All in all, the discomfort is not decreasing in the face of Puja. Sunny autumn is gone.

Low pressure in Bay of Bengal

A low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal just before Puja. Due to which the Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted fresh rains. The Alipore Meteorological Department has also banned fishermen from going to sea.

Location of low pressure

According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, a low pressure is likely to form over the Bangladesh coast of Bay of Bengal on Friday. Due to which there will be heavy rain across the state.

Rain in North Bengal

According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in North Bengal till Saturday. Heavy rain may occur in the hills.

Rain in South Bengal

According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in the districts of South Bengal till Saturday.

Rain in Kolkata

The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that there may be heavy rain and thundershowers in Kolkata till Saturday. Kolkata and adjoining districts have been alerted.

Rain will decrease

According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, the rain will reduce somewhat in Kolkata and adjoining areas from Saturday. However, the rain will continue till Shashti.

Alipore Meteorological Department forecast

According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, due to the low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday, there may be heavy rain and thundershowers across the state till next Wednesday.

Heavy rain in the mountains

Heavy rain warning has been issued in 8 districts of North Bengal as per the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department.

Rain in South Bengal

Yellow alert for rain has been issued in Kolkata, two 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia in South Bengal. There is also a possibility of lightning. There is a possibility of scattered rain in other districts.

