    West Bengal Weather Update: Heavy rain forecast in Kolkata due to low pressure during Durga Puja

    The festive season of Durga Puja in West Bengal is likely to be dampened by heavy rainfall. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall until Saturday due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 6:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

    Uncomfortable weather in Ashwin

    Uncomfortable weather in Ashwin. Sometimes heavy rain, sometimes sultry heat. All in all, the discomfort is not decreasing in the face of Puja. Sunny autumn is gone.

    article_image2

    Low pressure in Bay of Bengal

    A low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal just before Puja. Due to which the Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted fresh rains. The Alipore Meteorological Department has also banned fishermen from going to sea.

    article_image3

    Location of low pressure

    According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, a low pressure is likely to form over the Bangladesh coast of Bay of Bengal on Friday. Due to which there will be heavy rain across the state.

    article_image4

    Rain in North Bengal

    According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in North Bengal till Saturday. Heavy rain may occur in the hills.

    article_image5

    Rain in South Bengal

    According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in the districts of South Bengal till Saturday.

    article_image6

    Rain in Kolkata

    The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that there may be heavy rain and thundershowers in Kolkata till Saturday. Kolkata and adjoining districts have been alerted.

    article_image7

    Rain will decrease

    According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, the rain will reduce somewhat in Kolkata and adjoining areas from Saturday. However, the rain will continue till Shashti.

    article_image8

    Alipore Meteorological Department forecast

    According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, due to the low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday, there may be heavy rain and thundershowers across the state till next Wednesday.

    article_image9

    Heavy rain in the mountains

    Heavy rain warning has been issued in 8 districts of North Bengal as per the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department.

    article_image10

    Rain in South Bengal

    Yellow alert for rain has been issued in Kolkata, two 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia in South Bengal. There is also a possibility of lightning. There is a possibility of scattered rain in other districts.

