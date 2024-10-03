Rupali Ganguly talked behind Mandalsa Sharma's back? Here's what this 'Anupamaa' actress revealed

Madalsa Sharma recently shared her experience of working with Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa, shedding light on behind-the-scenes tension. In a candid interview, she revealed feeling hurt when she learned Rupali had spoken about her behind her back, despite Madalsa's efforts to maintain a positive relationship

Madalsa Sharma, known for her role as Kavya in Anupamaa, recently opened up about her experience working with co-star Rupali Ganguly. After leaving the show, Madalsa spoke candidly about some behind-the-scenes tensions. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she mentioned that there were instances when she discovered that Rupali had talked about her behind her back, which was hurtful.

Madalsa explained that it affected her deeply, especially since she had no ill feelings towards Rupali. She mentioned feeling that sometimes people present themselves one way in front of others but behave differently behind their backs. Madalsa admitted that there were times when things were said about her that weren’t entirely respectful, and when she found out, it hurt her. She questioned why such things happened, considering she had no issues with Rupali. Madalsa expressed her confusion, stating that they were simply colleagues, and she had always approached her work without animosity.

Further, Madalsa shared that there were incidents on set where she felt genuinely hurt by Rupali's behavior. She found it particularly perplexing since she believed she had not done anything to provoke such treatment. If she had made a mistake, she would have understood why someone would act a certain way, but since that wasn’t the case, it was bewildering for her. Madalsa felt that it would be better if people were upfront about their feelings rather than talking behind others' backs.

However, she clarified that these issues were minor, often the result of miscommunication, which is common in large productions with many people involved. According to Madalsa, both of them eventually understood that there was some tension between them and decided to address it. They would talk, sort things out, and move on, often ending such conversations with a hug. Madalsa described their reconciliation process as organic and respectful, without either of them taking the initiative to resolve anything formally.

After Madalsa's departure from the show, Rupali reached out to her with a message wishing her well and encouraging her to stay in touch. Despite this, when asked if she would miss Rupali, Madalsa stated that she would not.

