Health

Improve digestion: 7 common foods to avoid consuming with milk

Milk is packed with numerous nutrients and is equally beneficial for children and adults. However, certain foods should not be consumed with milk.

Banana

A commonly found combination is milk and banana. However, eating it together can cause digestive problems. It can also cause constipation and bloating.

Citrus fruits

Consuming citrus fruits like oranges and lemons with milk can lead to digestive problems.

Watermelon

Consuming water-rich fruits like watermelon with milk can cause diarrhea and gas problems.

Spicy food

Consuming milk and spicy food together causes digestive problems. It slows down the digestive process.

Fish

Eating fish and milk together can lead to skin allergies and digestive problems.

Egg

Eating eggs and milk together slows down the digestive process.

Leafy vegetables

Consuming leafy vegetables like spinach and fenugreek leaves with milk can affect calcium absorption. It can cause digestive problems.

Note

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.

