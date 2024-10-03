Improve digestion: 7 common foods to avoid consuming with milk

Health
Milk is packed with numerous nutrients and is equally beneficial for children and adults. However, certain foods should not be consumed with milk.
A commonly found combination is milk and banana. However, eating it together can cause digestive problems. It can also cause constipation and bloating.
Consuming citrus fruits like oranges and lemons with milk can lead to digestive problems.
Consuming water-rich fruits like watermelon with milk can cause diarrhea and gas problems.
Consuming milk and spicy food together causes digestive problems. It slows down the digestive process.
Eating fish and milk together can lead to skin allergies and digestive problems.
Eating eggs and milk together slows down the digestive process.
Consuming leafy vegetables like spinach and fenugreek leaves with milk can affect calcium absorption. It can cause digestive problems.
Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.