Holi 2022: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate it with their family; see pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Holi together with the latter’s parents and brother in Mumbai.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in the Hindi film industry. Before their marriage, Vicky and Katrina would rarely post any pictures together. However, since their wedding, they have been sharing adorable photographs on social media that reflect their love for each other. And pictures from their festival celebrations – be it Christmas, Lohri or Holi, are all the more special since they are celebrating it together for the first time, post their wedding in December.

On Friday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their respective Instagram handles to share adorable pictures from their Holi celebrations.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif rang in the celebrations of their first Holi with Vicky’s father Shyam Kaushal, mother Veena Kaushal and younger sibling Sunny Kaushal. In one of the pictures, Katrina Kaif’s mother-in-law is cupping her bahu’s cheeks as they Kaushal parivaar poses together for a selfie.

Like the perfect Holi ritual, they all wore white coloured clothes and applied red gulaal to each other. The youngest of them all, actor Sunny Kaushal, was clearly seen in a peppy mood as he held his father while Vicky Kaushal took the selfie, standing next to his darling wife Katrina Kaif.

