Here's what Sidhu Moose Wala's heartbroken Canadian fiancee to do post his death

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's wedding was postponed until the end of the year due to the Punjab elections. The singer was about to marry Amandeep Kaur, a Canadian citizen.



The death of Sidhu Moose Wala has shocked and saddened the whole nation. On May 29, the famed Punjabi musician, who had a worldwide fan base, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Punjab's Mansa region.



Image: Me and My Girlfriend Song by Sidhu Moose Wala

The news of Sidhu Moose Wala's death spread like wildfire, as fans and celebrities alike expressed their condolences on social media. While everyone is mourning the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala, it has been revealed that the singer was planning to marry in November of this year.



Sidhu Moosewala's fiancee had come to India in January this year when the late Congress leader was in the thick of campaigning for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

The singer was supposed to marry Amandeep Kaur of Sangreddy village, according to Moose Wala's family. Amandeep Kaur is a Canadian PR, and the couple met two years ago.



Amandeep Kaur was from Sangreri, where Moosewala got engaged two years ago, recall him as a quiet man who frequented the area. Sangreri is located in Punjab's Sangrur district.

"Once or twice a month, he would come to this village to meet his future in-laws. Chetbant Singh, sarpanch of Sangreri village, recalls that it used to be a completely private affair.



On June 11, Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29. Sidhu Moose Wala's mother was excited about his wedding. Talking about it then, Sidhu Moose Wala's mother Charan Kaur stated, "Just a little more time he will not be a bachelor anymore. We are preparing for his wedding, which will take place this year after the elections".

