Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Sidhu Moose Wala's heartbroken Canadian fiancee to do post his death

    First Published Jun 5, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's wedding was postponed until the end of the year due to the Punjab elections. The singer was about to marry Amandeep Kaur, a Canadian citizen.
     

    The death of Sidhu Moose Wala has shocked and saddened the whole nation. On May 29, the famed Punjabi musician, who had a worldwide fan base, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Punjab's Mansa region. 
     

    Image: Me and My Girlfriend Song by Sidhu Moose Wala

    The news of Sidhu Moose Wala's death spread like wildfire, as fans and celebrities alike expressed their condolences on social media. While everyone is mourning the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala, it has been revealed that the singer was planning to marry in November of this year.
     

    Sidhu Moosewala's fiancee had come to India in January this year when the late Congress leader was in the thick of campaigning for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls. 

    The singer was supposed to marry Amandeep Kaur of Sangreddy village, according to Moose Wala's family. Amandeep Kaur is a Canadian PR, and the couple met two years ago.
     

    Amandeep Kaur was from Sangreri, where Moosewala got engaged two years ago, recall him as a quiet man who frequented the area. Sangreri is located in Punjab's Sangrur district.

    "Once or twice a month, he would come to this village to meet his future in-laws. Chetbant Singh, sarpanch of Sangreri village, recalls that it used to be a completely private affair.
     

    On June 11, Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29. Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother was excited about his wedding. Talking about it then, Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur stated, “Just a little more time he will not be a bachelor anymore. We are preparing for his wedding, which will take place this year after the elections”. Also Read: IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List

    Image: Me and My Girlfriend Song by Sidhu Moose Wala

    According to reports, Sidhu Moose Wala’s fiancee Amandeep Kaur allegedly decided not to marry anymore. She would return to India to stay with Moose Wala’s parents and take care of them. Also Read: KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast RBA

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast

    Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker, celebs slam perfume ads promoting rape culture, call it 'beyond disgusting' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker, celebs slam perfume ads promoting rape culture, call it 'beyond disgusting'

    How could you cheat on Shakira? Angry fans ask Barcelona star Gerard Pique after couple confirm split snt

    Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

    IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List RBA

    IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List

    JGM Puri Jagannadh film starring Vijay Deverakonda Pooja Hegde begin its first schedule drb

    JGM: Puri Jagannadh’s film starring Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, begin its first schedule

    Recent Stories

    Assam CM himanta biswa sarma rebuts AAP s graft charges says my wife did not take single penny gcw

    ‘My wife didn’t take a single penny’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuts AAP’s graft charges

    tennis Polish icon Lewandowski impressed with compatriot Swiatek's French Open glory snt

    Polish icon Lewandowski impressed with compatriot Swiatek's French Open glory

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C gcw

    No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns; Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to attend the grand marriage RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to attend the grand marriage

    explained India gets world's first liquid-mirror telescope what is it how will it work gcw

    India gets world’s first liquid-mirror telescope; What is it? How will it work?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon