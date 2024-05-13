Lifestyle

Mango magic: 5 DIY face masks and hair masks for natural beauty

Image credits: Freepik

1. Moisturizing Mango Face Mask:

Blend  mango pulp with tablespoon of honey and tablespoon of yogurt. Apply on face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off. It hydrates skin, leaving it soft, and glowing.

Image credits: Pixabay

2. Brightening Mango and Turmeric Face Mask:

Mix mango pulp with pinch of turmeric powder and teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply on face for 15-20 mins. Rinse off withwater. It brighten skin with radiant complexion.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Exfoliating Mango and Oatmeal Face Scrub:

Blend pulp with ground oatmeal to create thick paste. Gently massage onto damp skin in circular motions. Rinse off with water. It exfoliates dead skin cells.

Image credits: Getty

4. Mango Hair Mask for Dry Hair:

Mix mashed mango pulp with a tablespoon of coconut oil and a tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to damp hair. Leave it for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Mango and Yogurt Hair Mask for Shine:

Blend ripe mango pulp with plain yogurt. Massage it into your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse off. It cleanse and balance the scalp, while mango adds shine.

Image credits: Freepik
