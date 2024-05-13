Lifestyle
Blend mango pulp with tablespoon of honey and tablespoon of yogurt. Apply on face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off. It hydrates skin, leaving it soft, and glowing.
Mix mango pulp with pinch of turmeric powder and teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply on face for 15-20 mins. Rinse off withwater. It brighten skin with radiant complexion.
Blend pulp with ground oatmeal to create thick paste. Gently massage onto damp skin in circular motions. Rinse off with water. It exfoliates dead skin cells.
Mix mashed mango pulp with a tablespoon of coconut oil and a tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to damp hair. Leave it for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.
Blend ripe mango pulp with plain yogurt. Massage it into your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse off. It cleanse and balance the scalp, while mango adds shine.