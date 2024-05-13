Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Janhvi Kapoor turns fashion designer; actress creates her own outfit for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, presently on a career-high with more than five projects in the works, created the gown, she will wear to promote her next film, Mr and Mrs Mahi!

    Janhvi Kapoor turns fashion designer; actress creates her own outfit for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' movie promotion RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor recently drew attention at a promotional event as she prepares for the debut of her next film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi,' which follows two years of intense training and overcoming obstacles such as a shoulder dislocation. 

    Wearing a dramatic crimson dress with season ball motifs on the back, she demonstrated her flair for originality while also displaying her numerous abilities outside of acting. Most people are unaware that Janhvi Kapoor created this brilliant concept herself! 

    Also Read: THIS Mumbai hospital has a ward named after Shah Rukh Khan's mother

    Her new film is all about love, especially love for cricket—and as she put it in a recent post, “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life.” Janhvi made sure that fans anticipated her impending release and made it a must-see in cinemas! 

    Not only that, but Janhvi was seen yesterday sporting a purple top and a black-and-white skirt with the number 6. When asked by a paparazzi, she said, “Iss Mahi ka jersey number 6 hai!” 

    Also Read: Cannes 2024: 7 Indian influencers ready to dazzle at the Red carpet

    As she continues to create all of her next clothes for film promotions, we can't wait to see what new inventions she'll come up with! In addition to Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi is working on Ulajh, Devara, Karna, RC16, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, and more undisclosed projects! 

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Pavithra Jayaram? Kannada actress's LAST Instagram post goes viral RBA

    Who was Pavithra Jayaram? Kannada actress's LAST Instagram post goes viral

    Jr NTR shifting to Bollywood? Insiders reveal his plan to move to Mumbai; Read on ATG

    Jr NTR shifting to Bollywood? Insiders reveal his plan to move to Mumbai; Read on

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Host Mohanlal dismisses 'power team', introduces 'people's room' for all anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Host Mohanlal dismisses 'power team', introduces 'people's room' for all

    Did Aishwarya Rai dance at Ram Mandir ceremony? Is Rahul Gandhi suffering from 'drishti dosh'? Yogi Adityanath responds RBA

    Did Aishwarya Rai dance at Ram Mandir ceremony? Is Rahul Gandhi suffering from 'drishti dosh'? UP CM responds

    Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? TV actress wishes her mom, herself on Mother's Day RBA

    Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? TV actress wishes her mom, herself on Mother's Day

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru woman falls victim to scratch card scam, losing Rs 18 lakh! Here's how to stay aware vkp

    Bengaluru woman falls victim to scratch card scam, losing Rs 18 lakh! Here’s how to stay aware

    Vatican City to Monaco: 7 smallest cities in the world ATG EAI

    Vatican City to Monaco: 7 smallest cities in the world

    Mumbai witnesses first rain of the season accompanied by massive dust storm; WATCH dramatic videos anr

    Mumbai witnesses first rain of the season accompanied by massive dust storm; WATCH dramatic videos

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi blesses woman who welcomed him with tears of joy in Saran (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi blesses woman who welcomed him with tears of joy in Saran (WATCH)

    Football Real Madrid's strategic salary plan for Mbappe to maintain dressing room harmony osf

    Real Madrid's strategic salary plan for Mbappe to maintain dressing room harmony

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon