    'Kannappa': Vishnu Manchu's film teaser to be launched at Cannes Film Festival

    'Kannappa' cast includes Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda, and many others.

    First Published May 13, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    Vishnu Manchu's impending big-budget film, 'Kannappa' is making headlines for all good reasons. The film's teaser will be released in a big way on May 20 at the famous Cannes Film Festival. Mukesh Kumar Singh directs 'Kannappa,' a fantasy drama with cameos by famous performers from India's film industries.  On May 13, Vishnu Manchu announced that the 'Kannappa' teaser would premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. He said, "Can't wait to show you all the world of #Kannappa on May 20th. Launching it at the 'Cannes Film Festival' (sic)."

    Mukesh Singh directed 'Kannappa,' a period film, and the story was written by Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad. Earlier, Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, was cast as the female lead. However, due to ongoing delays and date conflicts, she had pulled out of the project.

    Also read: 'Turbo' trailer: Mammootty promises an action-packed thriller, film to release on THIS date [Watch]

    The film's star-studded cast includes Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda, and many others. Mani Sharma and Stephen Devasi will compose the soundtrack for the film, which is produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

