Happy Birthday Romelu Lukaku: Top 8 quotes by the Belgian footballer

Mentally Strong from the Start

"I've always been mentally strong, because I've always had to fight for my place in the team."

Trophies Define My Legacy

"I don't want to be remembered for the number of goals I score, but for the number of trophies I win."

From Nothing to Something

"I grew up with nothing, so whenever I get something, it's a plus."

Creating History Everywhere I Go

"I want to create history at whatever club I'm at. I want to be remembered."

Confidence in My Destiny

"I always knew I would make it. It was just a matter of when."

Football is My Religion

"Football is like a religion to me. I worship the ball, and I treat it like a god."

Continuous Growth, Continuous Learning

"I'm not the finished product; I still have a lot to learn."

Setbacks as Stepping Stones

"Every setback is a setup for a comeback."

