    Who was Pavithra Jayaram? Kannada actress's LAST Instagram post goes viral

    Kannada actor Pavitra Jayaram died in a car accident in Hyderabad on May 12. Jayaram's husband , Challa Chandu, is in disbelief at the news of his wife's demise. While she died on the spot, fellow passengers were seriously injured.

    Who was Pavithra Jayaram? Kannada actress's LAST Instagram post goes viral
    First Published May 13, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    Famous television star Pavitra Jayaram died in a vehicle accident in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 12. According to reports, a bus hit her car. The event occurred while she was driving with her sister Apeksha, driver Srikant, and actor and husband Chandrakant. According to news, the automobile collision near Mehboob Nagar in Hyderabad gravely injured others. 

    The tragedy occurred when Pavitra Jayaram travelled to Hanakere in Mandya, Karnataka. Pavitra's car initially lost control and slammed a barrier, according to IANS. She then had a bus hit her car. Pavitra died instantly, but others were seriously injured.

    Chandrakant and her husband posted their last photo with a heartfelt message and admitted he cannot believe she is no more. “Papa netho digina last pic raa not able to digest to left me alone,,okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar My Pavi is no more pls ra come back plsss,” he wrote.

    Last week, Pavithra Jayaram shared photos from the sets of TV show where she met Ramya Krishnan. She posed for a few pictures. Sharing the photos, Pavithra wrote, “With Ramyakrishnagaru.”

    Fans took to the comments section and offered their condolences. “We will miss you mam,” a fan wrote. “Om Shanti very sad ,” added another. “Rest in peace akka miss you ,” a third fan wrote. Meanwhile, her husband, Challa Chandu II is in shock with the sudden turn of events.

    Actor Sameeip Acharyaa sent his sympathies to her family and followers on social media. He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It’s unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”

    Who was Pavitra Jayaram?
    Pavitra Jayaram was a prominent Telugu and Kannada actor well-known for her performance in the hit television series Trinayani. She also appeared in popular films like Tillottama, Trinayani, and Bucchi Naidu Kandriga.  

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 2:09 PM IST
