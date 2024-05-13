Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kartik Aaryan to play superhero? Actor shares exciting post on Instagram; check THIS

    Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan just posted a sneak peek of his upcoming movie on Instagram. In the caption, Kartik wrote, "Loading." Have you seen the video yet? 

    Kartik Aaryan to play superhero? Actor shares exciting post on Instagram; check THIS
    First Published May 13, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan has carved out a name for himself in Bollywood, being known for his dashing attitude and killer smile, which have won the hearts of millions. He is not only a fantastic performer, but also has a large social media following. The actor recently published an Instagram video that piqued the interest of fans and netizens. 

    Along with the video, Kartik Aaryan said in the caption, "Loading". The short trailer piqued everyone's interest, and many flocked to the comments section to predict whether it was his impending superhero feature. One user wrote, "Brahmāstra 2??? Krrish 4?? Shaktimaan??". Another user wrote, "I feel Goosebumps!!!!". "You’re looking Hot in this one", wrote the third user. 

    Also Read: Suchitra Pillai claims she did not STEAL Preity Zinta's boyfriend

    Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will star in the next film Chandu Champion. The film tells the life of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. This is Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. The film is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. 

    Also Read: THROWBACK MONDAY: When Aishwarya Rai recreated her 45 lakh mangalsutra

    The plot of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar. For those unfamiliar, Petkar is a gold medalist who proudly represented his country at the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany. Kabir Khan's film Chandu Champion will be released in theatres on June 14, 2024. 

    Kartik Aaryan's other films are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion. Anees Bazmee will direct the film, which stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. This year's Diwali will mark the film's theatrical release. 

    Kartik Aaryan last appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha, with Kiara Advani. The film, directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, was a box-office success. Satyaprem Ki Katha also starred Arjun Aneja, Shikha Talsania, Anuradha Patel, and Maira Doshi, among others. 

