    SEXY photos: Kannada actress Bhoomi Shetty dons BOLD backless white shimmer top with denim shorts

    First Published May 13, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Kannada actress Bhoomi Shetty works in the Telugu television industry and has created a huge fan base. Her fans still want her to return to the Kannada industry.

    Actress Bhoomi Shetty rose to prominence after competing in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. She is recognised for making daring decisions in films and photoshoots. She is also recognised for her Kannada-language television series, Kinnari. The series aired from 2017 to 2019.

    She has demonstrated her abilities in the Telugu TV serial Ninne Pelladatha. Bhoomi Shetty made her Kannada cinema debut with Ikkat in 2021. Bhoomi was unable to make an impact on the film industry.

    Her upbeat attitude and pleasant demeanour have earned her a sizable social media following. On Instagram, she frequently posts images of herself dressed in traditional and Western attire.

    She recently published a series of images in which she can wear denim shorts and a white backless and shimmering halter top. She kept her short, untidy hair open and wore no makeup. 

    The comments section was flooded with gratitude from her fans. One fan posted, “Really, very hot photo, Bhoomi Shetty.” Other fans dropped comments like “Black Beauty” and “Hot.” 

    On her Instagram post, Bhoomi Shetty captioned her photos, saying, “Fierce attitude shown.” Some fans, however, objected to her dressing choice and compared her with Urfi Javed.

    Bhoomi now works in the Telugu television business and has amassed a large following. Her followers continue to beg her to return to the Kannada business. In the Tamil film Kendada Seragu, she portrayed a wrestler. The movie's trailer caused some waves in the business, and her daring part helped her establish her profile in the industry.

