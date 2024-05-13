Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH)

    Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Election campaigning, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav found himself amid a raging controversy after a video of him pushing his party workers from the stage went viral.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav was seen in a video pushing away a party worker from the stage during a celebration. Tej Pratap Yadav and his sister Misa Bharti, who filed for the Lok Sabha elections from the Patlipura constituency today, were seen on stage waving to fans as they welcomed her nomination. Both were accompanied by party members wearing green hats, the RJD's colour.

    Tej Pratap Yadav suddenly grabbed a party worker standing next him and shoved him hard. The party worker almost fell off the stage. Within seconds, the audience ushered him off the stage.

    Bharti was accompanied by Prasad, besides her mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and other senior party leaders during the filing of nomination papers.

    The event prompted fury on social media, with RJD opponents condemning Tej Pratap Yadav's actions. "Lalu Prasad Yadav's good-for-nothing son Tej Pratap Yadav living upto his family tradition. Watch how he brutally manhandles a party worker in full public view. This is the difference between earning your stature and inheriting it," BJP leader Priti Gandhi said in a post on X.

    Misa Bharti will contest against the BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav. Voting in the Pataliputra constituency is on June 1.

    Ram Kripal rebelled in 2014 after Lalu Yadav announced that Misa Bharti will run for the Patliputra seat. Then Ram Kripal Yadav joined the BJP. The Pataliputra seat is divided into six assembly segments: Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj, and Bikram. Misa Bharti lost to Ram Kripal Yadav in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 7:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case gcw

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case

    Modi Varanasi roadshow: Supporters welcome PM; doppelganger reiterates BJP's '400 Paar' prediction (WATCH) gcw

    Modi's Varanasi roadshow: Supporters welcome PM; doppelganger reiterates BJP's '400 Paar' prediction (WATCH)

    Daily Target not achieved, was busy writing goodbye mail': Employee calls out boss's toxic traits, post goes viral gcw

    'Target not achieved, was busy writing goodbye mail': Employee calls out boss's toxic traits, post goes viral

    Mumbai witnesses first rain of the season accompanied by massive dust storm; WATCH dramatic videos anr

    Mumbai witnesses first rain of the season accompanied by massive dust storm; WATCH dramatic videos

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi blesses woman who welcomed him with tears of joy in Saran (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi blesses woman who welcomed him with tears of joy in Saran (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Romelu Lukaku: Top 8 quotes by the Belgian footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Romelu Lukaku: Top 8 quotes by the Belgian footballer

    SEXY photos Kannada actress Bhoomi Shetty dons bold backless white shimmer top with denim shorts RBA

    SEXY photos: Kannada actress Bhoomi Shetty dons BOLD backless white shimmer top with denim shorts

    Mango magic 5 DIY face masks and hair masks for natural beauty gcw eai

    Mango magic: 5 DIY face and hair masks for natural beauty

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case gcw

    Special court grants bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case

    Kartik Aaryan to play superhero? Actor shares exciting post on Instagram; check THIS RBA

    Kartik Aaryan to play superhero? Actor shares exciting post on Instagram; check THIS

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon