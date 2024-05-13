Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav pushes party worker on stage while campaigning for Misa Bharti (WATCH)

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Election campaigning, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav found himself amid a raging controversy after a video of him pushing his party workers from the stage went viral.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav was seen in a video pushing away a party worker from the stage during a celebration. Tej Pratap Yadav and his sister Misa Bharti, who filed for the Lok Sabha elections from the Patlipura constituency today, were seen on stage waving to fans as they welcomed her nomination. Both were accompanied by party members wearing green hats, the RJD's colour.

Tej Pratap Yadav suddenly grabbed a party worker standing next him and shoved him hard. The party worker almost fell off the stage. Within seconds, the audience ushered him off the stage.

Bharti was accompanied by Prasad, besides her mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and other senior party leaders during the filing of nomination papers.

The event prompted fury on social media, with RJD opponents condemning Tej Pratap Yadav's actions. "Lalu Prasad Yadav's good-for-nothing son Tej Pratap Yadav living upto his family tradition. Watch how he brutally manhandles a party worker in full public view. This is the difference between earning your stature and inheriting it," BJP leader Priti Gandhi said in a post on X.

Misa Bharti will contest against the BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav. Voting in the Pataliputra constituency is on June 1.

Ram Kripal rebelled in 2014 after Lalu Yadav announced that Misa Bharti will run for the Patliputra seat. Then Ram Kripal Yadav joined the BJP. The Pataliputra seat is divided into six assembly segments: Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj, and Bikram. Misa Bharti lost to Ram Kripal Yadav in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

