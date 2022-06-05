IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List

The 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022 were hosted in Abu Dhabi, and several celebrities attended. Here is the list of IIFA 2022 winners that were recognised for their efforts.

On June 3 and 4, the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022 was hosted in Abu Dhabi. Several celebs attended the renowned award event, including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

For Sardar Udham and Mimi, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon won Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. While Shershaah, a biographical war film based on the true tale of Captain Vikram Batra, was named Best Picture and its director Varadhan was named Best Director.

Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul presented the IIFA Awards 2022. Pictures and videos from the spectacular event have gone viral on social media, and fans are eagerly awaiting the award show to appear on television.

The winners of the IIFA 2022 awards are listed below in alphabetical order.

Best Picture - Shershaah

Best Director - Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah

Best Actor In A Leading Role - Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham

Best Actress In A Leading Role - Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo

Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Sai Tamhankar, Mimi

Best Debut Male - Ahan Shetty, Tadap

Best Debut Female - Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Playback Singer Male - Jubin Nautiyal, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Female - Asees Kaur, Raatan Lambiyan, Shershaah

Best Music (Tie) - A R Rahman, Atrangi Re, and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani, Shershaah

Best Lyrics - Kausar Munir, Lehra Do, 83

Best Story Original - Anurag Basu, Ludo

Best Story Adapted - Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 83