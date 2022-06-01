Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    India has had a difficult year in 2022, with several renowned music personalities passing away. The following is a list of Indian celebrities that died this year.

    India has had a forgettable year in 2022, with several renowned personalities passing away in the first six months of the year. 

    Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on May 31 in Kolkata. He was 53 years old when he died of heart arrest, according to reports. Also Read: Singer KK, and his wife Jyothy Krishna's love story

    On May 29, unidentified attackers shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. He was 28 years old at the time.
     

    Bappi Lahiri: SInger, composer and record producer died in Mumbai in February 2022 at the age of 69.

    Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar, generally regarded as one of India's best and most influential vocalists, died on February 6 after suffering from multiple organ failure.
     

    Imaga: Taz Stereo Nation

    Taz’s music was known for its fusion of Traditional Asian melodies with a Western pop sensibility. Some of his most notable works include Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat and Gallan Gorian. He was also seen in films such as Salsa and Don’t Stop Dreaming. He died on April 29 2022 due to illness (Aged 54 Years)

    Image: Getty Images

    Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, an Indian music composer and santoor musician, died on May 10 in Mumbai after experiencing cardiac arrest. He was 84 years old when he died.
     

    Sandhya Mukherjee: Geetashree, a playback vocalist and guitarist, died on February 15, 2022, owing to age-related problems. Also Read: (Video) Here's what KK said to event organisers before he passed away; watch

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this RBA

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this

    Here is a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata hours before his death drb

    Here's a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata; late singer gets gun salute airport (video)

    Watch KK performing Yaaron hours before his death in Kolkata will tear you up snt

    Watch: KK performing 'Yaaron', hours before his death in Kolkata, will tear you up

    KK death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part TMC says don't politicise demise snt

    KK's death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part; TMC says don't politicise demise

    Vijay Babu rape case Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi says have full faith in Court drb

    Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor arrives in Kochi; says ‘have full faith in Court’

    Recent Stories

    COVID scare in Mumbai BMC outs hospitals labs on standby increases testing gcw

    COVID scare in Mumbai? BMC outs hospitals, labs on standby; increases testing

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature which enables users to edit sent messages - adt

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature which enables users to edit sent messages

    Vikram Box Office Prediction Kamal Haasan film may beat Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj Adivi Sesh Major expected to earn this much drb

    Vikram Box Office Prediction: Kamal Haasan’s film projected to cross Rs 150 crore over weekend?

    JEE Main 2022 admit cards to release soon Know how to download exam pattern other details gcw

    JEE Main 2022 admit cards to release soon; Know how to download, exam pattern, other details

    Singer KK, Jyothy Krishna's love story: Dating since class 6 to take up a sales job and more RBA

    Singer KK, and his wife Jyothy Krishna's love story: Dating since class 6 to take up a sales job and more

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon