KK to Sidhu Moose Wala to Lata Mangeshkar, 7 singers and musicians who died in 2022

India has had a difficult year in 2022, with several renowned music personalities passing away. The following is a list of Indian celebrities that died this year.

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on May 31 in Kolkata. He was 53 years old when he died of heart arrest, according to reports. Also Read: Singer KK, and his wife Jyothy Krishna's love story

On May 29, unidentified attackers shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. He was 28 years old at the time.



Bappi Lahiri: SInger, composer and record producer died in Mumbai in February 2022 at the age of 69.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar, generally regarded as one of India's best and most influential vocalists, died on February 6 after suffering from multiple organ failure.



Taz’s music was known for its fusion of Traditional Asian melodies with a Western pop sensibility. Some of his most notable works include Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat and Gallan Gorian. He was also seen in films such as Salsa and Don’t Stop Dreaming. He died on April 29 2022 due to illness (Aged 54 Years)

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, an Indian music composer and santoor musician, died on May 10 in Mumbai after experiencing cardiac arrest. He was 84 years old when he died.

