  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 3:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

     Latest reports suggest that Sushmita Sen has reportedly ended her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know RCB

    Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl are among the cutest couples in Bollywood. But according to the latest reports, it is said that all is not well in their paradise and that Sushmita and Rohman Shawl are no longer together. 
     

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know RCB

    According to a media house, Sushmita and Rohman Shawl reportedly called it quits. It is also said that Rohman has moved out of the Sushmita's house in Mumbai. Rohman Shawl, 30, is reportedly staying with his friend. However, there is no official confirmation from Sushmita and Rohman have not confirmed.

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know RCB

    In February, Sushmita's social media post sparked rumours of their breakup where she has written about relationships and walking out of them. But, later, Sushmita and Rohman ended the speculations by going in public at an event in the city.
     

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know RCB

    Sushmita Sen, 46-years-old and Rohman, 30 started their relationship through Instagram DM. One day, Sushmita accidentally opened Rohman's message and replied to him. Rohman responded and said, 'I am jumping from one room to another'. 

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know RCB

    Then, Rohman suggested that she come to play football with him, but instead, she asked for coffee. Rohman and Sushmita later met each other in person, and after understanding each other, they began dating.

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know RCB

    Since then, they didn't hide their relationship, made appearances together, and gave major relationship goals with their PDA on social media. Rohman has been staying with Sushmita and her daughters for the past couple of years now. Also Read: When Sushmita Sen was scared of Aishwarya Rai, she was planning to quit Miss India pageant in 1994; read this

    Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know RCB

    Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of her popular web series, ‘Aarya’. Critics and audiences praised her performance. Currently, the actress is sharing some amazing pictures from her vacay where waters surround her with mountains in the background. The actress also added the hashtags memories, Montreux and Switzerland in the throwback images. Also Read: Here's why Sushmita Sen does not allow boyfriend Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside SCJ

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night RCB

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine SCJ

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine

    Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with studnets? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with students? Here's what we know

    How Spider-Man No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out SCJ

    Here's how Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff-ayh

    IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad ropes in Tom Moody as head coach; Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join support staff

    Having trouble balancing health and work-life Here is some advice for women

    Having trouble balancing health and work-life? Here is some advice for women

    Relief to airlines: Karnataka government slashes tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel from January 1-dnm

    Relief to airlines: Karnataka government slashes tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel from January 1

    Tesla releases holiday software update including TikTok app dark mode and more gcw

    Tesla releases 'holiday' software update, including TikTok app, dark mode and more

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside SCJ

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon