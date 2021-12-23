Have Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl called it QUITS? Here's what we know

Latest reports suggest that Sushmita Sen has reportedly ended her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl are among the cutest couples in Bollywood. But according to the latest reports, it is said that all is not well in their paradise and that Sushmita and Rohman Shawl are no longer together.



According to a media house, Sushmita and Rohman Shawl reportedly called it quits. It is also said that Rohman has moved out of the Sushmita's house in Mumbai. Rohman Shawl, 30, is reportedly staying with his friend. However, there is no official confirmation from Sushmita and Rohman have not confirmed.

In February, Sushmita's social media post sparked rumours of their breakup where she has written about relationships and walking out of them. But, later, Sushmita and Rohman ended the speculations by going in public at an event in the city.



Sushmita Sen, 46-years-old and Rohman, 30 started their relationship through Instagram DM. One day, Sushmita accidentally opened Rohman's message and replied to him. Rohman responded and said, 'I am jumping from one room to another'.

Then, Rohman suggested that she come to play football with him, but instead, she asked for coffee. Rohman and Sushmita later met each other in person, and after understanding each other, they began dating.

Since then, they didn't hide their relationship, made appearances together, and gave major relationship goals with their PDA on social media. Rohman has been staying with Sushmita and her daughters for the past couple of years now. Also Read: When Sushmita Sen was scared of Aishwarya Rai, she was planning to quit Miss India pageant in 1994; read this