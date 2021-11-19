  • Facebook
    When Sushmita Sen was scared of Aishwarya Rai, she was planning to quit Miss India pageant in 1994; read this

    First Published Nov 19, 2021, 5:17 PM IST
    At just 18, when Sushmita sen became the quintessential beauty with brain and won the prestigious Miss Universe crown in 1994. But there was a time when she planned to quit Miss India pageant
     

    Today, November 19, Sushmita Sen turns 46-year-old who is has been the epitome of grace for a long time. From being crowned as Miss Universe at the age of 18 to raining two beautiful and well-mannered girls, Renee and Alisah. 
     

    At a very young age, Sushmita made us all proud when she wore the prestigious Miss Universe crown in 1994. Today, on her birthday, we found a throwback interview where Sushmita made this big confession to Jessica Soho, the host of GMA show Kapuso Mo. 

    Sushmita said that during the Miss India pageant starting, she was terrified and wanted to withdraw her name from the contest. Yes, you heard it right; Sen almost withdrew her name from the beauty contest because of her fellow candidate Aishwarya Rai.
     

    In the interview, Sushmita shared that she was panicked by Aishwarya and her mesmerizing beauty. Sushmita told the host that Aishwarya is not a conventional Indian beautiful woman; she is gorgeous internationally. 

    Sushmita, who was just 17 and a half, was amazed by Aishwarya's looks and thought she would not win if she entered the pageant. Sen said, "She (Aishwarya) is entering the pageant, okay next year bye-bye! I am not participating."

    When Sen to her mother about Aishwarya and that she wants to quit her mom shouted at her. Sen's mother said, "you are not my daughter. I cannot believe that you are that afraid to try. And you want someone who's not a competition to be there to compete with you. If you don't try, you will never know. Shame on you, don't talk to me." The actress' mother was furious with her. 

    Sushmita later added, "And I was standing at the airport when I won and came back. And my mom was standing like, I told you so. Well, this is an important lesson; you have to give life a shot. I am living proof of that."
     

    Later that year, both Sushmita and Aishwarya won the Miss Universe and Miss World contest, respectively. Also read: Here's why Sushmita Sen does not allow boyfriend Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds

