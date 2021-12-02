  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Silk Smitha: Her death continues to be a mystery post 24 years

    First Published Dec 2, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    It has been 24 years since actress Silk Smitha passed away due to suicide. No one has ever known the real reason behind the same. She was known to be one of the most controversial stars back in her time.

    It has been 24 years since actress Silk Smitha committed suicide, but till date, no one knows the exact reason behind it same She was known to be one of the most controversial actresses back in the south industry. 

    The diva was known to be the queen of sensuality and was known to be the favourite among the masses when she was at the peak of her career. She was called as the Marilyn Monroe of Indian cinema; the diva was seen in more than 450 movies spanning across five languages in a career that went for above 17 years. Also read: From Silk Smitha to Sushanth Singh Rajput: Actors who were found hanging

    To talk about the actress, her real name was Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati. She was born in a Telugu family and came from a village in  Denduluru, Eluru. Owing to severe financial issues, she had left her school at the young age of 14 when she had got married. Also read: Parveen Babi to Meena Kumari to Silk Smitha: 9 actors who died in 'Poverty And Misery'

    Silk had walked out of a forced marriage after being ill-treated by her husband and in-laws and had eventually been to Chennai to be with her aunt. 
     

    The introverted woman had started her career as a  touch-up artist but was later seen in uncredited roles. She was later spotted by late actor-cum-director Vinu Chakravarthy in a flour mill near AVM studio. Along with Karna Poo, Vinu had taken Smitha under his wing and had arranged dancing, acting and etiquette classes for her. 
     

