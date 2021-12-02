Happy birthday Silk Smitha: Her death continues to be a mystery post 24 years

It has been 24 years since actress Silk Smitha passed away due to suicide. No one has ever known the real reason behind the same. She was known to be one of the most controversial stars back in her time.

The diva was known to be the queen of sensuality and was known to be the favourite among the masses when she was at the peak of her career. She was called as the Marilyn Monroe of Indian cinema; the diva was seen in more than 450 movies spanning across five languages in a career that went for above 17 years.

To talk about the actress, her real name was Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati. She was born in a Telugu family and came from a village in Denduluru, Eluru. Owing to severe financial issues, she had left her school at the young age of 14 when she had got married.

Silk had walked out of a forced marriage after being ill-treated by her husband and in-laws and had eventually been to Chennai to be with her aunt.

