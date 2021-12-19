  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Ankita Lokhande: Actress gets a kiss from husband Vicky Jain, on special day

    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
    Ankita Lokhande has turned a year older today. Her birthday was made special by her husband, Vicky Jain, who was seen giving her a kiss on her forehead. Check out all the photos and videos right here from Ankita's birthday bash.
     

    Ankita Lokhande has turned 37 today. The actress who got married a few days back was seen cutting the cake at midnight with her husband Vicky Jain and their common friends. The actress had posted a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations on her social media feed. In the photos and videos posted by her, we can see that Vicky was seen giving her a kiss on her forehead.

    The actress was seen cutting two cakes in a tracksuit. In one of the chocolate dome cakes,  "Mrs Jain" was written. Her husband was by her side singing the happy birthday song for her. TV actress Ashita Dhawan was also spotted at Ankita's birthday bash.
     

    Vicky wished the actress by saying, "Happy birthday Mrs Jain,". She had replied back by saying, "Thank you so much Mr.Jain.” Also read: Newly married Ankita Lokhande makes chai for husband Vicky Jain, see pic
     

    To talk about the couple who had got married as per Hindu marriage ritual at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. For their wedding, a special temple-like mandap was designed in the background, and they had become the centre of attention as they were seen reading the wedding vows while walking around the fire. Also read: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense?
     

    For her wedding, Ankita was seen wearing a  golden Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Vicky looked dapper in a white sherwani. She had arrived at the wedding mandap with a veil on her head for the wedding ceremony.
     

    Ankita later had changed to a  red saree and heavy jewellery for the wedding reception. At her wedding, a lot of TV stars like Shraddha Arya, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, Mrunal Thakur, Arti Singh and Asha Negi were seen.  
     

