  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense?

    Ankita Lokhande's wedding reception outfit was very similar to what Anushka Sharma had worn during her wedding reception. We have enough proof for the same. Check it out right here.

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense? SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 5:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    2021 saw a number of celebrity weddings. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s dreamy wedding has become the talk of the town. It had its own charm. The pair, who has been in a relationship for quite some time, got married in a grand wedding ceremony yesterday in Mumbai. The pair had also posted wedding photos on social media that quickly went online. In the evening, they had also hosted a lavish reception party which was attended by many industry people. However, what caught our attention was the similarity that Ankita Lokhande's attire had with that of Anushka Sharma's.

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, lately had celebrated four years of their marriage in Tuscany in December 2017. The wedding was a secretive, close-knit affair. They had hosted a party for all their friends and family members in India too. The reception ceremony was also attended by  Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anushka had worn a red banarsi saree by designer Sabyasachi and looked like a goddess.    

    She completed her look with heavy jewellery and a tight bun and gajra. It is interesting to note that even Ankita at her wedding reception party had worn a similar red banarsi saree which was identical. She wore a bun and had also worn amazing jewellery. Whether it is Anushka or Ankita both the brides looked amazing in their unique way and proved that Indian brides in a red saree.

    After two days of festivities, TV actress Ankita Lokhande took the wedding vows with Vicky Jain. The wedding of the pair was attended by many TV stars who had a great time at the wedding festivities. Actress Srishty Rode had taken to her Instagram story to reveal that the pair had now been married. Also read: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Baraat procession to begin shortly, read all details

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense? SCJ

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by B O L L Y W O O D (@filmygalaxy)

     

    Ankita's pre-wedding functions had started on Saturday with a mehendi ceremony followed by an engagement, sangeet and haldi ceremony. Previously, the actress had given a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot. It was named as The Sands of Time, and the clip was shot by The Wedding Story. Also read: Ankita Lokhande looks alluring as Vicky Jain’s bride; see pics
     

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 5:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pornography case Relief for Raj Kundra gets four-week protection from arrest drb

    Pornography case: Relief for Raj Kundra; gets four-week protection from arrest

    Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 10' to release in 2023 on THIS date RCB

    Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 10' to release in 2023 on THIS date

    John Abraham's Attack teaser: Actor makes first post featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting previous Instagram content

    John Abraham posts teaser of Attack featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting all Instagram posts [Video]

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive drb

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Bombay High Court allows bail condition modification; no oppose from NCB

    Recent Stories

    A difficult moment Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retires from football due to heart condition

    "A difficult moment": Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retires from football due to heart condition

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun talks about Rashmika Mandanna's work in the film and more RCB

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun talks about Rashmika Mandanna's work in the film and more

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space details inside Watch video gcw

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space, details inside; Watch video

    Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers-dnm

    Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers

    Year-ender 2021: From Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma saga to Tim Paine's Ashes shocker - Controversies that rocked cricket this year-ayh

    Year-ender 2021: From Kohli-Rohit saga to Paine's Ashes shocker - Controversies that rocked cricket this year

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon