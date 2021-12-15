Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense?

Ankita Lokhande's wedding reception outfit was very similar to what Anushka Sharma had worn during her wedding reception. We have enough proof for the same. Check it out right here.

2021 saw a number of celebrity weddings. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s dreamy wedding has become the talk of the town. It had its own charm. The pair, who has been in a relationship for quite some time, got married in a grand wedding ceremony yesterday in Mumbai. The pair had also posted wedding photos on social media that quickly went online. In the evening, they had also hosted a lavish reception party which was attended by many industry people. However, what caught our attention was the similarity that Ankita Lokhande's attire had with that of Anushka Sharma's.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, lately had celebrated four years of their marriage in Tuscany in December 2017. The wedding was a secretive, close-knit affair. They had hosted a party for all their friends and family members in India too. The reception ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anushka had worn a red banarsi saree by designer Sabyasachi and looked like a goddess.

She completed her look with heavy jewellery and a tight bun and gajra. It is interesting to note that even Ankita at her wedding reception party had worn a similar red banarsi saree which was identical. She wore a bun and had also worn amazing jewellery. Whether it is Anushka or Ankita both the brides looked amazing in their unique way and proved that Indian brides in a red saree.

After two days of festivities, TV actress Ankita Lokhande took the wedding vows with Vicky Jain. The wedding of the pair was attended by many TV stars who had a great time at the wedding festivities. Actress Srishty Rode had taken to her Instagram story to reveal that the pair had now been married. Also read: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Baraat procession to begin shortly, read all details

Ankita's pre-wedding functions had started on Saturday with a mehendi ceremony followed by an engagement, sangeet and haldi ceremony. Previously, the actress had given a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot. It was named as The Sands of Time, and the clip was shot by The Wedding Story. Also read: Ankita Lokhande looks alluring as Vicky Jain’s bride; see pics

