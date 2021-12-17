Newly married Ankita Lokhande makes chai for husband Vicky Jain, see pic

Ankita Lokhande's wedding to Vicky Jain has impressed everyone. The actress, lately for seen making chai for her beloved husband. The diva looked stunning as a 'Jain bahu'. Check out the photo here.

Now that Ankita Lokhande is married, we have got a picture of her post-wedding celebrations. She is seen spending time with her husband, friends and was also seen making chai for her pati dev.



Ankita Lokhande's wedding to Vicky Jain has impressed all of us. We really cannot stop looking at the pretty wedding photos of the pair that is all over the internet. Ankita and Vicky got married at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel. They had a lavish wedding in front of their friends and family members. She was seen dressed in a beautiful golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Vicky Jain was seen complimenting her attire which had an ivory sherwani from a similar designer. The wedding was attended by many people from the TV industry.

Via Ankita's Instagram, we saw that the pair were seen enjoying pyjama party, where she and her husband had worn matching night suits that had, "Mr Jain" and "Mrs Jain" written over it. The couple was also seen dancing the night away. Also read: Malaika Arora to Ankita Lokhande to Varun Dhawan and more spotted in Mumbai

Chai can always lift the mood, and it really does not matter what time of the day it is. Anytime is a good time for a cup of chai. There are a lot of people who love chai, and Ankita is one of them, who craved for the same in the middle of the night. According to her, a party is incomplete without a cup of chai.


