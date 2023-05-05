Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Sharmila Tagore to Rakhi Sawant to Ayesha Takia-6 actresses who converted to Islam for LOVE

    First Published May 5, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Several star couples have married for love. Some actresses have also ar far as to convert their religion to get united with the one they love. Here is a list of 7 actresses who converted to Islam to marry their beloved.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We've prepared a list of the 6 top Indian actresses who converted to Islam in this article so they may be with their loved ones.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amrita Singh: She converted to Islam and wed Saif Ali Khan, a Bollywood star. But after 13 years of marriage, they divorced. The former couple is the joint parents of two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Currently, Saif is wed to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ayesha Takia: Her mother is Anglo-Indian, whereas Ayesha Takia's father is a Hindu. She converted to Islam and wed Farhan Azmi. The couple married following Islamic customs.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dipika Kakar: 'Sasural Simar Ka' renown The first husband of Dipika Kakar Ibrahim was the pilot Raunak Samson. However, they split up in 2015 after only a brief time together. She later develops feelings for Shoaib Ibrahim, who she met while filming Sasural Simar Ka. After she converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza, the couple married.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hema Malini: To wed Dharmendra, Hema Malini converted to Islam in 1979. Dharmendra adopted Islam as well because he was already married, and according to Hinduism, one cannot marry twice. Hema's name became Aisha Bi R Chakravarty, while Dharmendra's became Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn. Malini has now converted back to Hinduism again. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharmila Tagore: Between 1967 and 1968, Sharmila Tagore and Nawab Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan's love story was the talk of the town. After Sharmila allegedly changed her name to Begum Ayesha Sultana on December 27, 1968, the couple eventually got married. Their three children are Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rakhi Sawant: Rakhi Sawant is the most recent person to enter the list. After changing her identity to "Fatima," she married her fiancé Adil Khan Durrani. Additionally, she made it known that she converted to Islam to wed her businessman boyfriend, Adil.

