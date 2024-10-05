Rajinikanth's health raises concerns! Is he saying goodbye to films?

Superstar Rajinikanth's health concerns have led to rumors of his retirement from acting. Doctors advise him against strenuous activities, raising questions about his future in films, including 'Kooli.'

Superstar Rajinikanth, a Tamil icon, enjoys immense popularity not just in Tamil Nadu but throughout South India. He is a legend in Indian cinema, respected even by Bollywood stars. Millions of fans eagerly await his films. Even at 73, Rajinikanth continues to deliver blockbuster hits, giving tough competition to younger actors. However, his age has brought about health challenges, leading to hospitalizations and treatments.

Recently, Rajinikanth was hospitalized again due to chest discomfort, fatigue, and stomach aches. He received treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Fortunately, he is recovering well. The actor experienced inflammation in his aorta, a major blood vessel. He underwent a successful non-surgical procedure using the transcatheter method. Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Satish performed the stent placement.

Fans and well-wishers of Rajinikanth can be assured that he is doing well and is on the road to recovery. He has been discharged from the hospital. This is not the first time the actor has faced health issues. He has experienced similar situations in the past, including dehydration, a kidney transplant in Singapore, and hospitalization during the shooting of 'Annaatthe' due to suspected COVID-19. Due to these recurring health concerns, doctors have advised Rajinikanth to prioritize rest.

In the past, Rajinikanth had expressed his intention to enter politics but stepped back due to health reasons. He was unsure if he could handle the pressure of politics given his condition and decided to withdraw, even dissolving the committees he had formed. With his recent health scare, doctors have strongly advised the superstar to refrain from acting, suggesting that the stress of shooting could be detrimental. This has led to speculation that Rajinikanth might bid farewell to his acting career.

Currently, Rajinikanth is involved in two projects: 'Vetaiyan' and 'Kooli.' 'Vetaiyan' is slated for release on October 10th as a Dussehra treat for fans. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, it marks Rajinikanth's 170th film. He is said to be playing the role of a retired police officer.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier. It will also be released in Telugu under the same title. Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing 'Kooli,' and the first-look posters have generated significant buzz. Notably, King Nagarjuna plays a pivotal role in the film. Rumors are rife that 'Kooli' might be Rajinikanth's last film. However, an official announcement from the superstar is awaited.

