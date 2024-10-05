Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail

    Malayalam film actor Siddique, who faces allegations of raping a female artist in 2016, is set to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after expressing his willingness to cooperate via email. The investigation team has decided to summon him to record his statement.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    Kochi: Malayalam film actor Siddique, who is facing allegations of raping a female artist in 2016, is scheduled to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He conveyed his willingness to attend the questioning through an email to the SIT.  The investigation team has decided to summon Siddique and record his statement. 

    In August, the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a rape case against the actor after receiving a complaint from a female artist. The young actress filed her complaint against Siddique following the release of the Hema Committee report. She alleged that Siddique raped her at the Mascot Hotel in the capital city on January 28, 2016, after a preview show of a movie.

    Previously, the police had refrained from deciding on issuing the notice since Siddique's anticipatory bail application was pending before the Supreme Court. Siddique has stated that he is prepared to appear under these circumstances. The investigation team is viewing this as a strategic move on his part.

    He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Monday (Sep 30) for two weeks. The court also directed that he be produced before the court on the same day if arrested and that the magistrate court should consider his bail application. The prosecution had argued in the Supreme Court that Siddique should be taken into custody for questioning.

