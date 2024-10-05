Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal's role in Rishab Shetty's Kantara chapter-1 excites fans

    Mohanlal has been confirmed to play Rishabh Shetty's father in Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to Kantara. His role as the "progenitor of Kantara" adds excitement, especially with both National Award winners sharing the screen. Fans eagerly await more surprises from the production.

    Mohanlal role in Rishab Shetty Kantara chapter 1 excites fans vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    A much-anticipated update has surfaced regarding the prequel to Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty. For months, rumours have swirled about Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's involvement in the project. These speculations have now been confirmed, and fans are thrilled to know which character he will portray.

    Reports suggest that Mohanlal will play the role of Rishab Shetty's father in Kantara: Chapter 1. Earlier this year in April, Mohanlal met Rishab Shetty during a visit to the coastal temples, sparking rumours of their collaboration. The moments were captured and shared on social media, fueling excitement. Now, it is official—Mohanlal is set to play a significant role in the prequel.

    Kantara Chapter 1: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to play Rishab Shetty's father; read details

    In the original Kantara film, the focus was on the story of Kadabettu Shiva, portrayed by Rishab Shetty. In the upcoming prequel, the spotlight will shift to Shiva's father, with Mohanlal stepping into the shoes of this pivotal character. Described as the "progenitor of Kantara," Mohanlal's presence is expected to add a legendary touch to the film, given his status as one of India's greatest actors.

    Prabhas gave 5 years to Baahubali, Rishab Shetty commits 5 years to Kantara franchise

    Mohanlal, a three-time National Award winner for Best Actor, has long been celebrated for his extraordinary talent. Interestingly, he was in the race for the National Award again last year, but it was Rishab Shetty who took home the honour for his performance in Kantara. Now, with both award-winning actors sharing the screen, excitement for the prequel is at an all-time high.

    The tagline for Kantara—"It's Legendary"—seems fitting, especially with Mohanlal's addition to the cast. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting more surprises as the prequel's production progresses. With shooting in full swing, cinephiles are curious to see what other revelations await in Rishab Shetty's Kantara universe.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail anr

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH ATG

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH

    Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi opens up on casting couch experience; Read on ATG

    Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi opens up on casting couch experience; Read on

    Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour: Pakistani actress Haina Aamir attends concert, singer invites her on stage RKK

    Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour: Pakistani actress Haina Aamir attends concert, singer invites her on stage

    Aishwarya Rai says it's easy for Alia Bhatt in films because of Karan Johar's support ATG

    Aishwarya Rai says it's easy for Alia Bhatt in films because of Karan Johar's support

    Recent Stories

    Police complaint filed against Pawan Kalyan in Madurai RKK

    Police complaint filed against Pawan Kalyan in Madurai

    UP SHOCKER! Marriage due in 4 months, Lucknow man video calls friends 'to bid goodbye' before shooting himself shk

    UP SHOCKER! Marriage due in 4 months, Lucknow man video calls friends 'to bid goodbye' before shooting himself

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail anr

    Malayalam actor Siddique agrees to appear for interrogation in rape case after SC grants pre-arrest bail

    Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    'Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested anr

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon