Mohanlal's role in Rishab Shetty's Kantara chapter-1 excites fans

Mohanlal has been confirmed to play Rishabh Shetty's father in Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to Kantara. His role as the "progenitor of Kantara" adds excitement, especially with both National Award winners sharing the screen. Fans eagerly await more surprises from the production.

A much-anticipated update has surfaced regarding the prequel to Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty. For months, rumours have swirled about Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's involvement in the project. These speculations have now been confirmed, and fans are thrilled to know which character he will portray.

Reports suggest that Mohanlal will play the role of Rishab Shetty's father in Kantara: Chapter 1. Earlier this year in April, Mohanlal met Rishab Shetty during a visit to the coastal temples, sparking rumours of their collaboration. The moments were captured and shared on social media, fueling excitement. Now, it is official—Mohanlal is set to play a significant role in the prequel.



In the original Kantara film, the focus was on the story of Kadabettu Shiva, portrayed by Rishab Shetty. In the upcoming prequel, the spotlight will shift to Shiva's father, with Mohanlal stepping into the shoes of this pivotal character. Described as the "progenitor of Kantara," Mohanlal's presence is expected to add a legendary touch to the film, given his status as one of India's greatest actors.



Prabhas gave 5 years to Baahubali, Rishab Shetty commits 5 years to Kantara franchise

Mohanlal, a three-time National Award winner for Best Actor, has long been celebrated for his extraordinary talent. Interestingly, he was in the race for the National Award again last year, but it was Rishab Shetty who took home the honour for his performance in Kantara. Now, with both award-winning actors sharing the screen, excitement for the prequel is at an all-time high.

The tagline for Kantara—"It's Legendary"—seems fitting, especially with Mohanlal's addition to the cast. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting more surprises as the prequel's production progresses. With shooting in full swing, cinephiles are curious to see what other revelations await in Rishab Shetty's Kantara universe.

